33 things you can buy for $1

- Deals are out there, but they aren't always cheap.
- Luckily for frugal people, there are many cheap things you can still buy for a dollar.
- And some of those deals are useful: a snack, a book, and a good deed can all cost just a buck.
A dollar won't get you very far in 2018.
But on the bright side, there's still plenty of useful things you can buy for a buck, from food and entertainment to a pair of glasses for someone in need.
Here are 33 ways you can spend your hard-earned dollar:
A slice of pizza at a dollar slice restaurant in New York
A slice of pizza at a dollar slice restaurant in New York (Nuno Cardoso/flickr)
A song on iTunes
A song on iTunes (Dean Drobot/Shutterstock)
A McChicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or drink at McDonald's
A McChicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or drink at McDonald's (McDonald's)
Enough gas to get you about 10 miles in an average US car
Enough gas to get you about 10 miles in an average US car (Joe Raedle/Getty)
An ebook on Amazon
An ebook on Amazon (Screenshot/Amazon)
About 15 minutes of street parking in Manhattan
About 15 minutes of street parking in Manhattan (f8 Imaging / Hulton Archive / Getty Images)
A scratch-off lottery ticket
A scratch-off lottery ticket (Flickr/Andrew Malone)
2 stamps, or a stamped envelope
2 stamps, or a stamped envelope (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
A temporary tattoo
A temporary tattoo (Shutterstock)
A can of soda
A can of soda (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
A Toraway coin purse
A Toraway coin purse (Screenshot/Amazon)
A donut
A donut (Mark Humphrey / AP)
A miniature scented candle
A miniature scented candle (Screenshot/AliExpress)
A Megabus or BoltBus ticket (if you book early)
A Megabus or BoltBus ticket (if you book early) (david_shane via flickr)
Book Megabus or BoltBus at least two weeks in advance for possible $1 fares.
A pair of glasses for someone who can't afford them
A pair of glasses for someone who can't afford them (YouTube/Siemens Stiftung)
Visit or donate to One Dollar Glasses here
A round of Pac-Man at an arcade (or barcade)
A round of Pac-Man at an arcade (or barcade) (Mental_Floss/Chris Higgins)
A bag of rice
A bag of rice (Facebook/99CentChef)
A CD or vinyl record at a thrift store
A CD or vinyl record at a thrift store (Flickr Creative Commons)
A pack of stickers
A pack of stickers (YouTube/CraftyGirl)
School supplies
School supplies (YouTube/CraftyGirl)
An egg separator
An egg separator (Zapals)
A Pickle in a Pouch
A Pickle in a Pouch (Mark Abadi/Business Insider)
A postcard
A postcard (Oli Scarff/Getty Images)
A song in a jukebox
A song in a jukebox (PROliz west/flickr)
A used book
A used book (YouTube/TimeOut)
Multiple bananas at Trader Joe's
Multiple bananas at Trader Joe's (Twitter/Curlsandwords)
A new razor from Dollar Shave Club
A new razor from Dollar Shave Club (Dollar Shave Club)
A lighter
A lighter (Thomson Reuters)
A can of silly string
A can of silly string (Dollar Tree)
A plastic bag dispenser
A plastic bag dispenser (Amazon)
Penny stocks
Penny stocks (Thomson Reuters)
A game of pool
A game of pool (Instagram/Heya)
A notebook
A notebook (Ian Forsyth/Stringer/Getty Images)
