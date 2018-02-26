5 bad American habits that Ghanaians have adopted

news

Americans have a reputation around the world for some pretty bad habits. They work too long, for example. They eat tons of fast food and watch way too much TV.

But as bad as those habits may be, they seem to be slowly catching up in Ghana.

Read on to find out ways Ghanaians are adopting unhealthy American habits.

Watching TV all day

According to a 2015 report, Americans claim the dubious honor of watching more TV than anyone else in the world, watching four hours and 42 minutes a day on average.

But Americans have some competition on that front and obviously, Ghana is a contender.

Ghana average more than four hours a day. And when it comes to binge-watching Netflix, Ghanaians are also doing same.

Being addicted to social media

The United States can claim to be the birthplace of many of the world's most popular social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter.

But Americans have long been surpassed in social media usage, and the US doesn't even appear in the top 10 countries anymore.

Ghana does not rank on top of the world social media ladder yet people in the country average lots of hours a day on social media sites.

Eating tons of fast food

America eats more fast food than any country in the world. Fast food restaurants serve 50 million Americans every day, and a recent poll found that 8 out of 10 Americans eat fast food at least once a month.

Ghana is catching up. Fast food consumption is on a rise.

Working crazy hours

Americans are known for working longer hours than almost anyone else in the world. The American tendency to stay late at the office appears to be creeping over to Ghana, where the average employee works more than 42 hours a week.

People in Ghana keep several jobs just like their American counterparts.

Being crazy about Black Friday

Black Friday was once a distinctly American occasion — the day after Thanksgiving when retailers offer outrageous discounts to kick off the holiday shopping season.

However, the trend is going global. Several countries including Ghana have copied the tradition in recent years, with retailers declaring massive discount days on or around the same time as Black Friday in the US.