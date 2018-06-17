5 simple things you can get your dad on Father’s Day

news

From the richest dad to the not so rich dad, the little thing counts, hence, you can get guidance on how to celebrate your dad on Father’s day.

For most fathers, the thought behind the gift makes it a wonderful day and celebration.

For the care and love shown to his family, a father deserves to be cared for and pampered for.

Whether your dad really is the funniest guy you know or his jokes are simply a hall of fame worthy, he will surely appreciate some of the simple gifts or gestures to celebrate Father’s Day.

From the richest dad to the not so rich dad, the little thing counts, hence, if you're looking for some more guidance on how to celebrate your dad on Father’s day, here are simple things you can buy or do:

Footwear

Bring out the smile on your dad’s face and do him a favour by picking up what will undoubtedly become his pair of shoes. From footwears to regular shoes or leather slippers, get him a comfortable, breathable, lightweight, and travel-friendly pair which will go anywhere he goes.

A mug with emotional words inscribed on it

Watch out for what he likes most - words or pictures - and indulge your old man by getting him a mug with an inscription on it. Get the point across to him in a lighthearted way with the inscription - world’s best dad, my dad rocks - and be sure he'll love seeing this mug in his cabinet and thinking of you for years to come.

A dinner date at his choice restaurant

If your dad has favourite restaurant or sports bar, this will be the best time to take him there and enjoy few hours of the day together. Engage him in light-hearted discussions, how you appreciate him and some of the things you love about him.

Buy him a shaving and barbing kit

Setting your dad up with nice tools for a quick but indulgent routine is a great gift. You can get him a shaving and barbing kit and you can be sure this will be a thoughtful and practical gift you can feel good giving.

Get him a greeting card

No matter what gift you decide to give dad, he's probably going to be most thankful for the thought you put into a day that's just about celebrating him. If you want to make his day (and give him something he can hold onto if he wants), a fun card is a great addition.