6 signs you might have high blood pressure

Hypertension, which is also known as high blood pressure is a life-threatening medical issue that demands immediate medical attention to avoid loss of life.

The problems caused by this noncommunicable disease are made worse when people are not aware of the necessity for regular blood pressure checks.

From Nigeria’s megacity of Lagos to the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, high blood pressure is increasingly becoming a problem.

So bad is the increase in numbers of Nigerians living with high blood pressure that it has become one of the major killers in recent time. For a healthy adult blood pressure should be below 80.

According to the World Health Organisation, WHO, African has the highest prevalence of hypertension estimated at 46% of adults aged 25 and above.

According to a Nigerian doctor, Olayinka Ogunleye, “People don’t think it is important to spend money and time on their health; they would rather spend more money on luxuries.”

Sadly, WHO revealed that very small numbers of Nigerians are covered by health insurance. Early detection of a high blood pressure problem reduces the risk of serious health damage.

Here are 5 signs that you might have high blood pressure

Chest pain

Regular pains in the chest is another cogent reason to get checked up. While pains in this area of the body are commonly associated with a heart condition they could also be a symptom of hypertension. It is important to visit a doctor to check your blood pressure as well as your heartbeat.

Incessant headaches

Incessant headaches are perceived as a common complaint but it might be a symptom of hypertension. A good rule to follow is to check the blood pressure to be sure. Doctors and medical experts have continuously stressed that hypertension is very hard to detect without regular blood pressure checks and the symptoms associated with it often might not be present.

Exhaustion

Exhaustion is another sign that you might be nursing a high blood pressure. Though there are obviously many reasons why one can be very tired or exhausted, it is best to study the condition before seeing a doctor. The identification between the symptom of hypertension and the disease is impossible to make without a thorough medical check.

Shortness of breath

Shortness of breath is mostly experienced by elderly people and anyone who is not so fit but when it becomes noticeable, the blood pressure should be checked. When any energy expending activity tends to weigh you down, it may be nothing at all to be concerned over but it could signs of high blood pressure, hence the need to check blood pressure.

Bloody Spots in the eye

According to the Facty Network, bloody spots in the eye is a symptom of hypertension that could also be related to diabetes. While an optician can determine if the symptom is hypertension-related or not, it is best to check with the doctor once the spots are noticed. If high blood pressure is left untreated over a certain period it may damage the nerves in the eye since it places them under additional strain. Hence the need to get the blood pressure checked immediately.