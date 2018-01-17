news

We hope you enjoyed our post on land registration and the various types of land in Ghana. Based on feedback received, we will focus this week’s post on the 6 steps to acquiring a building permit in Ghana.

Anyone seeking to build in Accra requires a building permit, whether they are seeking to build a residential or commercial property. Obtaining a building permit is important to ensure that the property you are constructing conforms to regulations.

The first step in building property is to apply to the government body in charge of issuing building permits, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA). If you are looking to build a new home in Ghana, these are the steps you will need to follow.

How to Obtain a Building Permit in Ghana

The basic requirements for a building permit include an application form; a town and country planning application with two sets of site plans; certificate and an official letter showing the status of the land; or a land title registration, which can be obtained from the Lands Commission. If you are seeking to construct a multi-storey building, you will also need to include a structural analysis report. Other important requirements which you might be required to provide including an Environmental Impact Assessment Report, as well as fire and hydro reports. Complete and submit the building permit form with the required documents to the Town and Country Planning Unit. Submission can be done on any day of the week except on Fridays. After submitting the form, one will be required to pay a processing fee and a receipt issued. A date is then arranged for a site inspection to be conducted. A Joint Technical Sub-committee will then undertake a site inspection on the agreed date with the applicant. Other departments from the AMA will also assess the application before a report is submitted to the Joint Technical Sub-Committee within ten days. Within nine days, the AMA planning committee will meet to discuss final approval of a developer’s application. This is normally decided after an evaluation meeting with the Joint Technical Sub-Committee. The decision taken during the evaluation meeting is communicated to the applicant within ten days of the meeting. It is important to note that applicants are required to pay a permit fee at the Metro Works Department of the AMA. Refusing to pay this fee within 28 days means the applicant will forfeit the permit. After paying the building permit in full, the applicant can collect the Permit Certificate from the Metro Works Department. This should be made available within ten working days after the Secretary of the Accra Planning Committee has approved the list.

This article was originally published on meQasa