Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

6 subtle hints on a wedding invitation that can tell you how formal the event will be


Strategy 6 subtle hints on a wedding invitation that can tell you how formal the event will be

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Wedding invitations are chock full of clues as to how fancy, formal, and traditional the affair will be. Here we highlighted some of the most common — and most surprising.

Wedding Invitation play

Wedding Invitation

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)

  • Wedding invitations contain subtle hints about the level of formality and overall fanciness of the celebration, according to event planners.
  • Those hints include the size and thickness of the paper and the time the event is called for.
  • Once you know how grand the affair will be, you'll have a better idea of what to wear, how many guests will be there, and generally what to prepare for.


Wedding invitations aren't just pieces of paper that languish on your dining-room table until the day before the event. Couples put a lot of thought into elements such as the font, the paper size, and the number of envelopes enclosing the card, since the invitation sets the tone for the entire affair.

That means guests can take a quick look at a wedding invitation and figure out just how fancy, formal, and traditional the celebration will be. Read: You'll get a better sense of what to wear, whether you can show up late, how many people will be there, and generally what to prepare for.

We spoke to three event and wedding planners — Melissa McNeeley of Events by Melissa McNeeley, Amy Shey Jacobs of Chandelier Events, and Andrea Freeman of Andrea Freeman Events — and got the lowdown on these subtle cues and what they convey.

For their best insight on what you can learn from an invite, see the graphic above.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy A food-poisoning expert reveals 5 things he never orders at...bullet
2 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are actually...bullet
3 Strategy Nurses share the 12 funniest things they’ve heard patients saybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

nike workplace
Strategy Employees at Nike were reportedly fired with a PowerPoint presentation
Amazon Online Stores Net Sales
Strategy Amazon upped Prime's price tag — here are a few reasons why (AMZN)
Roshan Melwanii, who runs Sam's Tailor in Hong Kong, is possibly the world's most famous tailor.
Strategy A day in the life of the world's most famous tailor, who works 12 hours a day, 6 days a week, and has made suits for Bill Clinton, Russell Crowe, and Bruno Mars
Abercrombie wants to be cool again.
Strategy ‘We are not the Abercrombie & Fitch that you once knew’: Before-and-after photos reveal how the store has changed