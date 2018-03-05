Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

7 adults disguised themselves as teenagers to go undercover in high school for 4 months — see the before-and-after photos


On "Undercover High," 7 adults posed as teenagers. To do it, they needed to make changes to their appearance — sometimes drastic ones.

Jorge, 24, and Lina, 22, as undercover students at Highland Park High School.

Jorge, 24, and Lina, 22, as undercover students at Highland Park High School.

(A&E)

  • On "Undercover High," seven adults pretended to be teenagers for four months.
  • Mostly, it wasn't hard to pass as teens — although one undercover high schooler got braces.
  • They took classes, joined clubs, and functioned like regular teenagers.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to relive your high school experience?

Seven adults did exactly that for the A&E documentary series "Undercover High," in which the participants pose as students at Highland Park High School in Topeka, Kansas, for the spring 2017 semester. The undercover students take classes, join clubs, and make friends at the school to get a better perspective on what life is like for teenagers today.

In order to pass as high schoolers, the undercover students needed to make changes to their appearance — sometimes drastic ones. Some of them changed their wardrobes and hairstyles, and 25-year-old Erin even got braces to blend in with the student body.

"Staying in character was one of the hardest things," one of the undercover students, a 23-year-old youth pastor named Daniel, told Business Insider. "Just remembering, OK, I am 18 right now, I'm undercover."

"I knew I dressed a little older, so I grew my hair out, I tried to wear more jeans, typical stuff that an average teenager is wearing," he said. "I hid it pretty well."

Read on to see what the undercover students looked like before they went back to school and after their transformation:

Gloria, 26

Gloria, 26

Gloria, 26

(Mark Abadi/Business Insider/A&E)


Erin, 25

Erin, 25

Erin, 25

(Mark Abadi/Business Insider/A&E)


Shane, 22

Shane, 22

Shane, 22

(Mark Abadi/Business Insider/A&E)


Lina, 22 years old

Lina, 22 years old

Lina, 22 years old

(Mark Abadi/Business Insider/A&E)


Jorge, 24

Jorge, 24

Jorge, 24

(Mark Abadi/Business Insider/A&E)


Daniel, 23

Daniel, 23

Daniel, 23

(Mark Abadi/Business Insider/A&E)


Nicolette, 22

Nicolette, 22

Nicolette, 22

(Mark Abadi/Business Insider/A&E)


