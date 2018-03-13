7 items you should never buy in bulk

news

If you want to save money, buying in bulk seems like a great idea.

However, only you know how your household eats and uses the things you buy. Ultimately, that means only you can determine the best bulk purchases you should make.

Just keep one simple rule in mind and you'll succeed: Don't buy more of something than you can use before it goes bad. Here's a more detailed breakdown of why.

Fresh produce

Meal prepping changes the way you shop. If you're planning a whole week (or more) worth of meals and prepping them at once, you need ingredients on hand.

Still, unless you have a huge number of family and friends to cook for, buying fresh produce in bulk is rarely a good idea. Most produce won't stay fresh past a week — if that. Some produce goes bad in just a few days.

There are some exceptions. If you know you love baking banana bread or throwing bananas in a smoothie and you see a great sale, buy them — as long as you have room to keep them in your freezer.

If you have a favorite soup or chili recipe and you spot a crazy sale on the produce you need, cook a big batch, portion it out, and stash that in your freezer as well. Think of it like a present to future-you from present-you — and it's healthier and cheaper than most ready-made frozen entrees, too.

Eggs

According to the American Egg Board, raw whole eggs in their shells will last about 3 weeks from the date of purchase in your refrigerator. If you only use eggs occasionally, be very careful about buying them in bulk.

However, if you're planning to do a lot of baking involving eggs, the idea of scooping up two dozen or more eggs at once can be very appealing. Resist that urge until you can shop around to get the best price. Eggs are often on sale at dedicated grocery and non-bulk general merch stores like Target, so your wallet might be better off elsewhere.

Cooking oils

Unless you're a restaurant or you deep-fry on the regular, you probably shouldn't be buying your cooking oils in bulk. All types of oils go bad over time, and should be stored in a cool, dark place in air-tight containers — usually the ones they come in are perfect for this.

Storing oils in your fridge can help to prolong their shelf life, but some may solidify when exposed to cold temperatures.

Bread and bakery items

Bread and some bakery items — such as muffins and unfrosted cakes — freeze very nicely. Freezing coffee cakes and other items with a sugary glaze will likely result in that glaze melting into a sticky mess when you defrost them. But even if you freeze these items, they take up a lot of room you would probably rather fill with other foods.

Unless you have immediate plans for all that bread, it's best to buy it in smaller amounts and leave the bulk bread aisle alone.

Anything you won't freeze or eat before it goes bad

There's something immensely comforting about having a full fridge and pantry. We all know this.

But if you're only cooking for yourself, or maybe one or two other people, how much food do you actually need? Food waste is a major and growing problem in the US— and our ability and willingness to buy anything and everything in bulk surely isn't helping.

Only you know your household's eating habits. Unless you consume things you're thinking of buying in bulk on a regular basis, you won't save much if you end up throwing half your haul away.

Whole grains and nuts

Both whole grains — including whole grain flours — and nuts are high in oils. Just like cooking oils, the oils that are natural parts of these foods can go rancid quicker than you'd like.

Because of this, both nuts and nut flours and all your whole grains and whole grain flours should ideally be kept in the freezer.

Ground spices

Whether ground or whole, spices don't really go bad. However, they do lose their potency over time — meaning they won't taste the same as you remembered, and you'll probably have to use more of them to get the flavor you want.

Your results will vary, but as a general rule whole spices stay more flavorful for longer than ground spices. For more specific guidelines on individual spices, check this excellent guide from Serious Eats.

This article was originally written on thisisinsider