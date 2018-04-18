Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

A shocking number of Americans say they would pay higher taxes to lure Amazon — here are the cities most eager to throw money at the tech giant (AMZN)


The biggest share of Americans willing to pay higher taxes for Amazon's second headquarters live in Indianapolis, followed by Nashville, Miami, and Dallas.

Residents of Indianapolis are among the most eager to pay higher taxes for Amazon. play

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

  • A survey found that 26% of Indianapolis residents would be willing to pay higher taxes to lure Amazon's second headquarters there.
  • Nashville, Miami, Dallas, and Raleigh, North Carolina, also ranked highly, according to the survey by The Business Journals and Elon University.
  • At the bottom of the list are Denver, Austin, and Washington, DC.

A surprising number of Americans say they would be willing to pay more in taxes to lure Amazon's second headquarters to their cities, according to a new survey.

Residents of Indianapolis are among the most eager to pay higher taxes for Amazon, with 26% of survey respondents saying they would voluntarily absorb a tax increase to win the e-commerce company's second headquarters, the poll by The Business Journals and Elon University found.

Nashville, Miami, Dallas, and Raleigh, North Carolina, also ranked highly, with more than one in five residents of each city saying they would pay a higher tax bill for Amazon.

At the bottom of the list are Denver, Austin, and Washington, DC, where just 14% of residents say they would pay higher taxes to draw Amazon to their region.

Amazon has promised a $5 billion investment and up to 50,000 high-paying jobs to the city where it builds its new headquarters.

Here's the share of respondents from each region on Amazon's shortlist who are willing to pay more in taxes, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

  • Indianapolis, Indiana: 26%
  • Nashville, Tennessee: 23%
  • Miami, Florida: 21%
  • Dallas, Texas: 21%
  • Raleigh, North Carolina: 20%
  • Atlanta, Georgia: 19%
  • Columbus, Ohio: 19%
  • Boston, Massachusetts: 18%
  • Los Angeles, California: 17%
  • Chicago, Illinois: 16%
  • New York: 16%
  • Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 15%
  • Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 15%
  • Denver, Colorado: 14%
  • Austin, Texas: 14%
  • Washington, DC: 14%

Visit The Puget Sound Business Journal for more results from the survey.

