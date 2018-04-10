Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Abercrombie & Fitch, Adidas, and Gap are resuscitating a trend that millennials have rejected for years


Flashy logos are making a comeback.

NBA player Willie Cauley-Stein wears a Gucci logo T-shirt. This shirt has become a fashion staple.

(Jerritt Clark/Stringer)

  • Flashy logos are back in style.
  • Designer brands such as Gucci and Calvin Klein have made logos cool again, and customers can't get enough of them.
  • Piper Jaffray's semi-annual survey on teen spending, released on Tuesday, confirmed that the logo trend is exploding among teen shoppers who are flocking to logo-heavy brands such as Champion and Tommy Hilfiger.

Flashy logos are back with a vengeance.

At one time, visible logos were about the biggest faux pas a brand could commit, and now they're back in vogue.

Designer labels such as Gucci and Calvin Klein have made flashy logos cool again, and suddenly customers can't get enough of them. Piper Jaffray's semi-annual survey on teen spending, released Tuesday, highlighted that the logo trend is exploding in popularity among younger consumers who are flocking to shop at logo-heavy brands such as Champion and Tommy Hilfiger.

This trend is being driven by a resurgence of '90s styles, and brands such as Calvin Klein, for example, are relaunching archive collections. In January, its ad campaign featuring the Kardashian-Jenner sisters showed the logo and label name prominently.

Mainstream retailers are following suit. In recent earnings calls, Ralph Lauren, Guess, and Abercrombie & Fitch all highlighted the move towards logos, CNBC reported.

"The focus on our icons was evident in our fall and Holiday assortment. Our Polo Bear sweaters and novelty items embellished with our iconic symbols like our Crest Logo and Downhill Ski Racer graphic were among our best sellers for the season," Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet said in February.

Gap has been doing the same. In January, the company said it would be launching "Archive Reissue – Logo Remix," a collection of clothing and accessories to celebrate its logo.

Take a look at the brands that are cashing in on the logo trend:

Gucci T-shirt, $590.

Gucci T-shirt, $590.

(Gucci)

Buy online here.



Adidas T-shirt at ASOS, $30.

Adidas T-shirt at ASOS, $30.

(ASOS)

Buy online here.



Gap logo hoodie, $79.95.

Gap logo hoodie, $79.95.

(Gap)

Buy online here.



Levi’s Tee at Urban Outfitters, $29.50.

Levi’s Tee at Urban Outfitters, $29.50.

(Urban Outfitters)

Buy online here.



Fila at Urban Outfitters, $40.

Fila at Urban Outfitters, $40.

(Urban Outfitters)

Buy online here.



Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, $49.

Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, $49.

(Urban Outfitters)

Buy online here.



Guess handbag, $74.99 (in the sale)

Guess handbag, $74.99 (in the sale)

(Guess)

Buy online here.



Coach clutch, $295.

Coach clutch, $295.

(Coach)

Buy online here.



Cavin Klein has made its logo and brand name a prominent part of its new collection and ad campaign.

Cavin Klein has made its logo and brand name a prominent part of its new collection and ad campaign.

(Facebook/Calvin Klein)

