Amazon Prime's 100 million members are just the tip of the iceberg (AMZN)

Amazon.com has surpassed 100 million paid Prime subscribers globally, according to Jeff Bezos’ Annual Letter to Shareholders.
The letter also detailed several milestones for the e-commerce giant’s international growth: Amazon shipped more than 5 billion items globally through Prime in 2017; brought Prime to Mexico, Singapore, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg; and expanded Prime Now globally, reaching a total of 50 cities across nine countries.
Amazon has seen significant measures of success in some of its international ventures, pointing to the massive growth it will likely see in the future.
Amazon is just getting started in the international arena, and it’s likely that global subscribers will become a larger portion of its customer base. The e-commerce giant’s bread and butter has been US subscribers, but with estimates stating that nearly 50% of US households subscribe to Prime, international markets could be the key to its long-term growth.
Additionally, Amazon is already eyeing Brazil and Vietnam for its next expansions, showing its intent to embed itself in some of the world’s largest emerging e-commerce markets. Given Amazon’s success in contending with local rivals, it’ll likely be able to explode past this 100 million subscriber mark as it gains traction abroad.
