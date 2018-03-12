Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Americans are now more impatient online shoppers than ever — and it's all because of Amazon (AMZN)


Strategy Americans are now more impatient online shoppers than ever — and it's all because of Amazon (AMZN)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Americans are demanding faster shipping times, and Amazon Prime members are leading the charge.

Two-day shipping has become the standard. play

Two-day shipping has become the standard.

(Getty/Spencer Platt)

  • Americans are demanding faster and faster shipping times for their online shopping orders, according to a survey by consulting firm AlixPartners.
  • The maximum amount of time considered acceptable to wait for a package is now just an average of 4.1 days, down from 5.5 days six years ago.
  • Amazon Prime members are even more demanding. According to the survey, they expect packages nearly a day earlier than non-members, on average.
  • This represents a new reality for online shopping.

Online shopping is maturing — and customers are starting to get more demanding.

As two-day shipping becomes the online shopping norm, Americans are getting more and more impatient, expecting there to be fewer and fewer days between the date they order and the time when the brown boxes and yellow envelopes start arriving.

A new survey from consulting firm AlixPartners asked 1,000 American adults across all income and geographic demographics how many days they'd be willing to wait to have an item delivered.

The new maximum acceptable time to wait for a package to arrive is now just an average of 4.1 days, according to the survey. That's down from 5.5 days just six years ago, representing a swift change in customers' expectations over a short period of time.

More than half of the respondents — 56% — were Amazon Prime members. Six years ago, only 26% of the survey takers had Prime.

The results represent a new paradigm for retailers trying to sell their wares online.

Customers who are members of Amazon's Prime service — which current estimates peg at about 90 million strong — could be leading this charge. According to the same survey, Prime members have even higher expectations. Their maximum acceptable wait time is only 3.8 days — nearly a day less than the average of non-Prime members, at 4.5 days.

Prime was one of the first to offer unlimited, free two-day shipping with its $99 annual subscription model. This may have gotten shoppers more accustomed to the convenience that two-day shipping offers — and more demanding as a result.

That has forced big retailers who want to sell more online to adapt to the new reality of quick shipping. Free two-day shipping has been the standard at Walmart since early 2017, and Target has now qualified many of the items it sells online for free two-day shipping. Both retailers require orders to be $35 or more to be eligible for free two-day shipping.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The worst style mistakes a man can make, according to women —...bullet
2 Strategy 19 billionaires who grew up poorbullet
3 Strategy 5 bad American habits that Ghanaians have adoptedbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Costco Auto Program is only available to Costco members.
Strategy People are obsessed with buying cars through Costco instead of on their own at a dealership — here's the verdict (COST)
Bojangles' has an extremely devoted fan base in North Carolina.
Strategy Bojangles' could be careening towards disaster after an aggressive expansion push — and a trip to the chain reveals why (BOJA)
Nat Turner, 32, is the cofounder and CEO of Flatiron Health.
Strategy The 32-year-old who sold his first company for $80 million and a second for $2 billion talks about writing to Richard Branson, how he's a terrible employee, and why he never intends to build companies to sell them
Rent the Runway CEO and co-founder Jenn Hyman.
Strategy Rent the Runway just got an infusion of cash from Alibaba founder Jack Ma — see inside the office of the startup that is revolutionizing fashion