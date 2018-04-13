Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

An etiquette expert shares how to make the Queen’s favourite cocktail — and how to pronounce it


Strategy An etiquette expert shares how to make the Queen’s favourite cocktail — and how to pronounce it

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Want to impress your next dinner guests with an old school gin and Dubonnet favoured by Her Majesty?

null play

null

(WPA Pool / Getty)

  • Her Majesty the Queen's favourite cocktail is reportedly a gin and Dubonnet.
  • William Hanson, a British etiquette and manners expert, posted an Instagram video on how to make the perfect one.
  • 'It's a refreshingly fruity drink with a slightly bitter edge.'


Her Majesty the Queen's eating and drinking habits have been widely covered by the world's media.

We know that she likes to start her day with tea and biscuits — don't we all — and is partial to a morning bowl of Special K. She also reportedly enjoys the odd glass of Champagne, and her favourite cocktail is said to be a gin and Dubonnet.

Her Majesty the Queen's favourite cocktail is reportedly a gin and Dubonnet. play

Her Majesty the Queen's favourite cocktail is reportedly a gin and Dubonnet.

(Shutterstock / DenisFilm)

If you're wondering what the cocktail is exactly, British etiquette and manners expert William Hanson has helpfully posted a video on Instagram demonstrating how to make the perfect gin and Dubonnet (pronounced Dubonnay).

He says it's a "refreshingly fruity drink with a slightly bitter edge." The late Queen Mother was also reportedly a fan.

Here's Hanson's three-step guide to the perfect gin and Dubonnet:

1. Use a lowball tumbler — but a wine glass will also do.

2. Add three cubes of ice to the glass.

3. Add one part gin — Gordon's, of course, which holds a royal warrant.

4. Add two parts Dubonnet, which is a fortified red wine.

5. Finally, add a slice of lemon.

6. Stir and enjoy as a pre-dinner digestif.

Watch him make the drink here:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 20 highest-paying jobs for womenbullet
2 Strategy Photos of Israel's only women's prison show the agonizing...bullet
3 Strategy 17 people who became billionaires with the least amount of workbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Zuckerberg, pictured, didn't look sad at all.
Strategy Mark Zuckerberg may have missed a key opportunity to gain sympathy during his testimony to Congress
Sears is closing and selling stores.
Strategy Sears is selling these 16 stores in an online auction
The Boston Public Library.
Strategy 'You can't give away $5 billion': Boston's mayor takes jab at cities throwing money at Amazon for HQ2
A Sears department store is shown in El Cajon, California, U.S., August 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Strategy Sears is closing its last Chicago store after 80 years in business (SHLD)