Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Any communication in and out of jail is closely scrutinized — so inmates turn to ingenious codes to convey secret messages


Strategy Any communication in and out of jail is closely scrutinized — so inmates turn to ingenious codes to convey secret messages

  • Published: , Refreshed:

In jail, inmates may rely on a secret code to slip cryptic messages past corrections officers. Here are some of the most common, and one that was never solved.

This coded letter from an inmate, intercepted by staff at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, secretly ordered a hit on a staff member. play

This coded letter from an inmate, intercepted by staff at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, secretly ordered a hit on a staff member.

(Col. Mark Adger/Business Insider/Mark Abadi)

  • In jail, inmates often rely on secret codes to slip messages past corrections officers.
  • Cracking these codes is the specialty of the FBI's cryptanalysis unit.
  • We compiled some of the most common jail codes, as well as one the FBI never solved.

In jail, corrections officers are constantly monitoring the mail inmates send and receive.

They're looking for any number of things hidden in the envelopes — drugs, money, or contraband items like cell phones, for example.

But in many cases, they're looking for something much harder to spot: secret codes.

That was the case last year at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, when staff intercepted a letter from an inmate that looked innocuous, but actually contained an encoded message ordering a hit on a staff member.

Cracking codes is the specialty of the FBI's Cryptanalysis and Racketeering Records Unit, which details on its website the various types of secret codes, or ciphers, used by inmates.

We've compiled some of the most commonly used codes below:

In this basic code, every fifth word spells out a secret message.

In this basic code, every fifth word spells out a secret message. play

In this basic code, every fifth word spells out a secret message.

(fbi.gov)


In a substitution cipher, one letter of the alphabet is substituted for another one.

In a substitution cipher, one letter of the alphabet is substituted for another one. play

In a substitution cipher, one letter of the alphabet is substituted for another one.

(YouTube/CodeBreakers)

Using this basic code, HELLO becomes URYYB.



In a telephone keypad cipher, letters of the alphabet are used to represent numbers as they appear on a common telephone keypad.

In a telephone keypad cipher, letters of the alphabet are used to represent numbers as they appear on a common telephone keypad. play

In a telephone keypad cipher, letters of the alphabet are used to represent numbers as they appear on a common telephone keypad.

(Shutterstock)

The letters Q and Z can represent either 0 or 1, which typically don't have any letters on a phone keypad. With this code, the telephone number (202) 324-5678 can be written any of the following ways:

B Q B D A G K M R V

C Q A F B I J N P X

A Q B E C H L O S T



The pigpen cipher or masonic cipher turns letters into fragments of a grid.

The pigpen cipher or masonic cipher turns letters into fragments of a grid. play

The pigpen cipher or masonic cipher turns letters into fragments of a grid.

(YouTube/Charles Laing)

With this code, the letter U becomes the symbol > based on its position in the grid.



The four square cipher is a little more complex. It involves matching up coded letters to their counterparts in a series of grids.

The four square cipher is a little more complex. It involves matching up coded letters to their counterparts in a series of grids. play

The four square cipher is a little more complex. It involves matching up coded letters to their counterparts in a series of grids.

(YouTube/LiXuan Low)

This code breaks down messages two letters at a time.

Take the message "HELLO," for example: the first two letters are HE. Someone using this code would find H in the upper left grid and E in the lower right grid. Then, they would draw an imaginary rectangle connecting the two letters, and substitute the original letters with whichever other two letters the corners of the rectangle land on.

In this case, HE would be converted to FA. Using the same grid, the message "PLEASE HELP" would be converted to GL EO TY FA NF.



Not every code is so easily solvable. In fact, the following code has confounded the FBI for 19 years.

Not every code is so easily solvable. In fact, the following code has confounded the FBI for 19 years. play

Not every code is so easily solvable. In fact, the following code has confounded the FBI for 19 years.

(FBI)

Authorities found a note containing the above code on the body of murder victim Ricky McCormick in 1999. The FBI considers it the only clue regarding the homicide, but it has been unable to crack the code since then, and has even enlisted help from the American Cryptogram Association and members of the public.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The worst style mistakes a man can make, according to women —...bullet
2 Strategy Inside the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates, who met at...bullet
3 Strategy 19 billionaires who grew up poorbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Erin and Alex Miller are experts on finding cheap flights that would otherwise cost a fortune.
Strategy This couple flew around the world in first class using airline points — and paid less than $2,000 for $55,000 of airfare
Walmart will soon deliver groceries to nearly half of US shoppers.
Strategy Walmart will start delivering groceries to shoppers across the US — and it's a direct assault against Amazon (WMT)
Stephen Hawking.
Tech 15 Stephen Hawking quotes that reveal how a genius thinks
Boston is the frontrunner for Amazon's HQ2, according to Wells Fargo's AI technology.
Strategy These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon's HQ2, according to Wells Fargo's robot (AMZN)