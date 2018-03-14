Any communication in and out of jail is closely scrutinized — so inmates turn to ingenious codes to convey secret messages

In jail, inmates may rely on a secret code to slip cryptic messages past corrections officers. Here are some of the most common, and one that was never solved.
In jail, corrections officers are constantly monitoring the mail inmates send and receive.
They're looking for any number of things hidden in the envelopes — drugs, money, or contraband items like cell phones, for example.
But in many cases, they're looking for something much harder to spot: secret codes.
That was the case last year at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, when staff intercepted a letter from an inmate that looked innocuous, but actually contained an encoded message ordering a hit on a staff member.
Cracking codes is the specialty of the FBI's Cryptanalysis and Racketeering Records Unit, which details on its website the various types of secret codes, or ciphers, used by inmates.
We've compiled some of the most commonly used codes below:
Using this basic code, HELLO becomes URYYB.
The letters Q and Z can represent either 0 or 1, which typically don't have any letters on a phone keypad. With this code, the telephone number (202) 324-5678 can be written any of the following ways:
B Q B D A G K M R V
C Q A F B I J N P X
A Q B E C H L O S T
With this code, the letter U becomes the symbol > based on its position in the grid.
This code breaks down messages two letters at a time.
Take the message "HELLO," for example: the first two letters are HE. Someone using this code would find H in the upper left grid and E in the lower right grid. Then, they would draw an imaginary rectangle connecting the two letters, and substitute the original letters with whichever other two letters the corners of the rectangle land on.
In this case, HE would be converted to FA. Using the same grid, the message "PLEASE HELP" would be converted to GL EO TY FA NF.
Authorities found a note containing the above code on the body of murder victim Ricky McCormick in 1999. The FBI considers it the only clue regarding the homicide, but it has been unable to crack the code since then, and has even enlisted help from the American Cryptogram Association and members of the public.