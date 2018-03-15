Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Babies R Us stores will close — here's what will happen to baby registries


Strategy Babies R Us stores will close — here's what will happen to baby registries

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The company said it will accept Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and honor loyalty-based "rewards dollars" and "endless earnings" for the next 30 days.

Babies R Us play

Babies R Us

(AP)


Toys R Us is preparing to sell or close all of its US stores, including its Babies R Us stores.

The company said it will accept Toys R Us and Babies R Us gift cards and honor loyalty-based "rewards dollars" and "endless earnings" for the next 30 days. After that, the value on the gift cards will be useless.

For the time being, Toys R Us will continue to maintain its website, including its baby registries.

If all stores are closed, the website would likely be the last part of the business to shut down, according to Joshua Friedman, a legal analyst at Debtwire.

If Toys R Us ends up finding a buyer for its most profitable stores, then the online business could be sold off as part of that deal, he said.

The company said in a bankruptcy filing Thursday that it must liquidate because it is set to run out of cash by May.

More on Toys R Us' demise:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Robert Jackson US ambassador to Ghana reveals the main reason why...bullet
2 Wakanda Forever 1&2 Nollywood just released a spin-off of the Black...bullet
3 Strategy Inside the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates, who met at...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Don't waste a second.
Strategy 7 ways to impress hiring managers in the first 5 minutes
LCS This international school in Ghana just started studying themes and content of Black Panther
This Toys R Us store had impressive displays all over.
Strategy We visited one of the last Toys R Us stores to open — here's what it looked like
Toys R Us will close or sell all its remaining US stores.
Strategy These companies will be the biggest winners when Toys R Us closes its stores