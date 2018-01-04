Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Burkina Faso :  West African country extends working hours of civil servants


Burkina Faso West African country extends working hours of civil servants

Civil servants in Burkina Faso are expected to work for longer hours in 2018 to improve staff performance

Burkina Faso’s government has extended the working hours of its civil servants with the expectation to improve staff performance, which has been poor in the past.

The change came into effect on New Year and will now require workers to report at 07:30 local time and close at 16:00 with a 30-minute break, instead of the previous at 07:00 to 15:30, with a long lunch break, sometimes as long as 3 hours, in between.

Many workers say have attributed their lateness to long distance travels to work as their reason for reporting to work late. Others lament over poor working conditions, which make work strenuous. 

The government has therefore made a number of promises to improve facilities for civil servants, including new canteens, improved transport arrangements and disabled toilets to help workers have an enabling environment for productive work.

 

 

