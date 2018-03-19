Claire's is closing 92 stores as it files for bankruptcy — see if yours is on the list

news

Claire's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

The teen retailer is closing 92 stores, most of which are located in malls.

Here is the full list.

Claire's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday and announced it would be closing 92 stores in March and April.

Claire's is a teen jewelry and accessories retailer that's perhaps best known for its ear-piercing service.

In 2016, Claire's closed 166 stores. The company has been hit hard by declining traffic to malls, where the majority of its stores are located.

"This decline may be attributable to several factors, including competition from big box retailers, large tenant closures (leaving malls without an 'anchor' tenant to drive foot traffic), and the increased popularity of online shopping," the company said in a bankruptcy filing.

Here's the full list of closings: