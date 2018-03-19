Claire's is closing 92 stores as it files for bankruptcy — see if yours is on the list

news
Claire's filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday and announced it would be closing 92 stores in March and April.
Claire's is a teen jewelry and accessories retailer that's perhaps best known for its ear-piercing service.
In 2016, Claire's closed 166 stores. The company has been hit hard by declining traffic to malls, where the majority of its stores are located.
"This decline may be attributable to several factors, including competition from big box retailers, large tenant closures (leaving malls without an 'anchor' tenant to drive foot traffic), and the increased popularity of online shopping," the company said in a bankruptcy filing.
Here's the full list of closings:
- 210 East 86th St. Suite # 210A, New York, NY
- 8651 John J Kingman Bldg 2321, Fort Belvoir, VA
- 9220 Marne Rd Fort Benning, GA
- Bayshore Town Center 5727 N Centerpark Way Suite # N-116, Glendale, WI
- Beaver Valley Mall 570 Beaver Valley Mall Suite # 265, Monaca, PA
- Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas 32100 Las Vegas Blvd Space 323, Suite # 323, Primm, NV
- Provo Town Centre 1200 Provo Town Center Suite # 2096, Provo, UT
- Swansea Mall 262 Swansea Mall Drive SP#A137, Suite # 1021, Swansea, MA
- Greendale Mall 7 Neponset Street, Suite # S210A, Worcester, MA
- Sunrise - Citrus Heights 6007 Sunrise Mall, Suite # C2/C3, Citrus Heights, CA
- Silver City Galleria 2 Galleria Mall Drive Suite # A114, Taunton, MA
- Plaza Cayey ST RD PR#1, KM55.2 BO, Suite # 4, Montellano Cayey, Puerto Rico
- Plaza Isabela 3535 Ave Militar Suite # 405, Suite # D102B, Isabela, Puerto Rico
- Destin Commons 4265 Legendary Dr SPC J106, Suite # J-106, Destin, FL
- Platte River Mall 1100 South Dewey Space 60, Suite # 60.01, North Platte, NE
- Central Mall - Ft. Smith 5111 Roger Ave #159, Suite # 191, Ft Smith, AR
- Mall of Monroe 2121 N. Monroe St., Unit 265, Suite # 265, Monroe, MI
- Triangle Town Center 5959 Triangle Town Blvd Suite # 2050, Raleigh, NC
- Gran Plaza Outlets 888 West Second St SPC I-210, Suite # I-210, Calexico, CA
- Harrisburg Mall 3601 Paxton St SPC #RE1, Suite # RE1, Harrisburg, PA
- Collin Creek 811 N. Central Expsy. SP. 2065, Suite # 2065, Plano, TX
- Logan Valley Mall 5580 Goods Lane Suite 1063, Suite # 628, Altoona, PA 1
- Mckinley Mall 3701 McKinley Parkway, Suite # 220, Blasdell, NY
- Merced Mall 750 Merced Mall #10, Suite # 750, Merced, CA
- Mall Of America 247 East Broadway Suite # E-247 Bloomington, MN
- Upper Valley Mall 1475 Upper Valley Pike, Rm 834, Suite # 834A, Springfield, OH
- Northfield Square 1600 State Route 50, Room 114, Suite # 114, Bourbonnais, IL 6
- The Hanover Mall 1775 Washington St Suite 227, Suite # S123, Hanover, MA
- River Ridge Mall 3405 Candlers Mt Rd Suite # A25, Lynchburg, VA
- Rotterdam Square Mall 93 W. Campbell Road SPC G-112, Suite # G112, Schenectady NY
- The Outlets at the Border 4459 Camino De La Plaza 450, Suite # 456, San Diego CA
- 133 S. State Street Suite # 133 Chicago, IL
- Susquehanna Valley Mall 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Suite # H6, Selingsgrove, PA
- Northgate – Cincinnati 9715 Colerain Ave A-1A, Suite# 120 Cincinnati, OH
- 8420 Factory Shops Blvd, Suite # 420 Jeffersonville, OH
- 5 North State Street, Suite# 3, Chicago, IL
- The Marketplace 471 Miracle Mile Drive, Suite # B17, Rochester, NY
- The Esplanade 1401 W. Esplanade, SP.# 711, Suite # 711, Kenner, LA
- Voorhees Town Center 1450 Voorhees Town Center, Suite# 1450, Voorhees, NJ
- Tanger O.C. West Branch 2990 Cook Road Suite #127B, Suite# 127B, West Branch, MI
- Yorktown Center 203 Yorktown Rd SPC 217, Suite# 217, Lombard, IL
- Zona Rosa 7268 NW 86TH Place SPC#174, Suite# H-174, Kansas City, MO
- Auburn Mall 385 Southbridge St. Suite# N460, Auburn, MA
- Burlington Mall 75 Middlesex Turnpike, Suite # 2039A, Burlington, MA
- Haywood Mall 700 Haywood Rd, Suite # 1035, Greenville, SC
- Calhoun Premium Outlets 455 Belwood Road, Suite # B048, Calhoun, GA
- Philadelphia Premium Outlets 18 Light Cap Road SPC #1063, Suite # 1063, Pottstown, PA
- Town Center at Cobb 400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy, Suite# D04A Kennesaw, GA
- Colorado Mills 14500 W. Colfax, Suite # 489, Lakewood, CO
- Phipps Plaza 3500 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite # 2017C Atlanta, GA
- Crystal Mall 850 Hartford Turnpike Suite # P209 Waterford, CT
- Crystal Mall 50 Hartford Turnpike, Suite # H-121, Waterford, CT
- 690 West Dekalb Pike #2075, Suite # 115 King Of Prussia, PA
- Livingston Mall 112 Eisenhower Parkway Spc1014, Suite# 1014, Livingston, NJ
- Ingram Park Mall 6301 NW Loop 410 Suite # S07 San Antonio, TX
- Montgomery Mall 144 Montgomery Mall, Suite # 1050, North Wales, PA
- Northshore Mall 210 Andover Street, Suite # W101, Peabody, MA
- The Mall at Rockingham Park 99 Rockingham Park Blvd, Suite # E155, Salem, NH
- White Oaks Mall 2501 W. Wabash Ave. Suite # F-01 Springfield, IL
- Mall of Georgia 3333 Buford Drive Suite # 2063 Buford, GA
- Cape Cod Mall 793 Iyannough Road, Suite # E124, Hyannis, MA
- Emerald Square Mall 999 S Washington St Suite # E351, North Attleboro, MA
- Great Mall – Bay Area 114 Great Mall Drive, Suite # 114, Milpitas, CA
- The Mall of New Hampshire 1500 South Willow St Suite# N125, Manchester, NH
- Newport Centre 30 Mall Dr W Suite# B43C Jersey City, NJ
- Northgate Shopping Center 401 N.E. Northgate Way Suite # 738A, Seattle, WA
- Opry Mills 433 Opry Mills Dr. SPC 115, Suite # 115, Nashville, TN
- Penn Square Mall 1901 NW Expressway Suite # 2008, Suite # 115, Oklahoma City, OK
- Pheasant Lane Mall 310 Daniel Webster Highway, Suite # W235 Nashua, NH
- Johnson Creek Outlet Center 595 West Linmar Lane Ste B110, Suite # B60, Johnson Creek, WI
- St. Louis Premium Outlets 18511 Outlet Blvd SPC 841, Suite # 841, Chesterfield, MO
- Lee Premium Outlets 290 Premium Outlets Blvd, Suite # F290, Lee, MA
- The Shops at Riverside 390 Hackensack Ave, Suite # 245A, Hackensack, NJ
- Rockaway Townsquare 301 Mount Hope Ave Suite # 2073 Rockaway, NJ
- Menlo Park Mall 55 Parsonage Rd Suite # 1540C Edison, NJ
- Broadway Square Mall 4601 S Broadway SPC # D-06C, Suite# D06C, Tyler, TX
- Cielo Vista Mall 8401 Gateway Blvd West SP#J-01, Suite # J01, El Paso, TX
- La Plaza Mall 2200 South 10th Street, Suite # Q-16A, McAllen, TX
- Ocean County Mall 1201 Hooper Ave, Suite # 1020 Toms River, NJ
- Cordova Mall 5100 N. 9th Ave, Suite# B205, Pensacola, FL
- Pier Park 205 Bluefish Drive SPC # 110, Suite # F110, Panama City, FL
- The Empire Mall 4001 West 41st, Suite # 0018A, Sioux Falls, SD
- Southdale Center 36 Southdale Center Suite# 2750B, Edina, MN
- Southridge – Greendale 5300 S 76th ST Suite # 1250, Greendale, WI
- Independence Center 18813 E 39th Street Suite # D05A, Independence, MO
- Stone Ridge Shopping Center 1466 Stoneridge Mall Rd, Suite # G124 Pleasanton, CA
- Tacoma Mall 4502 S Steele St, Suite # 440A, Tacoma, WA
- South Shore Plaza 250 Granite Street, Suite # 2062A, Braintree, MA
- The Mall at Tuttle Crossing 5043 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Suite# 293A, Dublin, OH
- West Town Mall 7600 Kingston Pike Suite # 1530 Knoxville, TN
- Woodfield Mall 5 Woodfield Mall SPC D204, Suite # G309, Schaumburg, IL
- Woodland Hills – Tulsa 7021 S Memorial Drive SPC 282, Suite # 242, Tulsa, OK