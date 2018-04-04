Costco employees share 21 things they'd love to tell shoppers, but can't

news

• Costco membership goes to some peoples' heads, according to workers.

• Business Insider reached out to Costco employees to find out what they wish they could tell shoppers — but can't.

• "Control your kids," "hang up your phone," and "help unload the cart" were common requests.



Costco membership comes with some obvious perks — namely, access to the retail chain and food court.

But, according to dozens of Costco workers who spoke with Business Insider, being a member doesn't entitle you to do whatever you want.

While the retail chain made Glassdoor's list of best places to work in 2017, employees still had a number of complaints about rude and inconvenient behavior from shoppers.

Business Insider spoke to more than two dozen Costco employees about the things they want to tell members, but can't. Some of their responses focused on obviously problematic behaviors, like members being mean and inconsiderate. But some of the tips were more instructive.

Here's what they had to say:

Have your membership card ready at the door

"Concentrate on handing me your membership card instead of telling me a story. I can listen to your story as I do whatever you need me to do, but I can't do that until I have your membership card." — A Costco employee in Minnesota

Pick up after yourselves

"Sample cups all over the floor? Don't be rude. Clean after yourself." — A Costco employee from Arizona

Put back items you've picked up

"Please put back that item that you just threw there. It doesn’t belong there." — A Costco worker from California

Be smart with your money

"Some sales aren't sales!" — A Costco employee in Illinois

Drop your sense of entitlement

"I'm an executive member, too. It doesn't make you more special than me." — A Costco employee from Ohio

No one cares if you threaten to take your business elsewhere

"Being a 'member' does not make you special and I don't care if you never come back." — A Costco worker based in Nebraska

The customer's not always right

"Yes, you pay for a membership, but it doesn't mean you are entitled to anything or that you are always right." — A Costco employee from Arizona

Don't blame employees for things they can't change

"What you're complaining about is likely above the pay grade of everyone in this building." — A Costco worker in California

Be patient

"Please be patient, especially on the weekends! We can only move so fast. And there are far more members than employees." — A Costco employee in Illinois

If you're not nice, don't expect stellar service

"As soon as you're an a------ to me, I don't care about actually helping you." — A Costco employee in Canada

Don't be selfish

"The people in line behind you are as important as you are." — A Costco employee from Hawaii

Think about your fellow members, too

"Act like adults and not spoiled children. Be considerate of fellow members and the employees." — A Costco employee from Washington

Check your coupons before you shop

"Pay attention to the coupon book dates." — An employee who said they'd been working at Costco for "too long"

Educate yourself about the store rules before swinging by

"You cannot lend your membership card to other people." — A Costco employee from Kentucky

Family cards don't exist at Costco

"No, this isn't a family card. There is no such thing as a family card." — A Costco employee in Florida

Control your kids

"Please, for the love of God, tell your kid to stop screaming." — A Costco worker in Washington

Don't endanger your children

"Quit letting your kids jump around in the basket. It's dangerous." — A Costco employee in Iowa

Put your phone down while you shop

"Get off your phone and communicate while checking out. Have your card ready! Members b---- about lines but do nothing to speed up the process." — A Costco employees who's worked in stores in a number of states

Don't leave all the heavy lifting to employees

"Please help us help you! Please get off your phone and help unload the cart onto the belt." — A Costco worker based in Illinois

Lend a helping hand

"Just because I’m helping you unload your cart... doesn't mean you can stop helping me." — A Costco employee in Oregon

And a handful of employees wish they could just lay into some members

"Please bring help with you if you are buying huge items and know that you're physically limited. I've had members arrive with a U-Haul and purchase multiple pieces of furniture that they cannot help load. We are more than happy to help, but prefer you help, too, and not assume we are going to do the moving for you." — A Costco worker in Florida

Are you a Costco employee with a story to share? Email acain@businessinsider.com.