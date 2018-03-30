Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Costco shoppers love this 8-foot stuffed bear so much it's become a viral sensation with its own Wikipedia page (COST)


Strategy Costco shoppers love this 8-foot stuffed bear so much it's become a viral sensation with its own Wikipedia page (COST)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Costco's enormous stuffed bear even has its own Wikipedia page.

Costco bear play

Costco bear

(Costco)

  • Costco customers obsessed over its giant bear when it first hit stores in 2014.
  • The bear has its own Wikipedia entry and a meme-filled Facebook page set up by fans.
  • Costco confirmed that the bear will be available online and in some of its stores again this fall.

Costco's giant bear is world-famous.

The nearly eight-foot bear, which launched in stores in 2014, is so popular that it has its own meme-filled Facebook and Instagram fan pages, as well as its own Wikipedia entry. It's also appeared on TV several times, including on episodes of "Jimmy Kimmel Live and "The Big Bang Theory."

There are more than 15,000 posts on Instagram under the hashtag #CostcoBear.

Ted is out and about in our Luxury BMW sedan #TotalLimoTed #costcobear

A post shared by Total Transportation (@totallimo) on

Some Costco shoppers have even gutted the bears and turned them into costumes.

WATCH In case you need a good laugh. #yourewelcome . @ethankellybrown #costcobear

A post shared by Megan Faulkner Brown (@meganfaulknerbrown) on

But it's not just US shoppers who are fascinated by the bear. Among the #CostcoBear posts, you'll find hundreds of Japanese shoppers posing in stores with the bear.

Costco Japan is a wholly owned subsidiary of Costco US, which means that it stocks many of the same products, including the famous bear.

#emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk## #emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk## #emo#5Yid##COSTCO#emo#8J+noQ==## #emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk## #emo#5aSi###emo#44Gu###emo#44OH###emo#44Kr###emo#44Kv###emo#44Oe###emo#77yB###emo#77yB##(#emo#5Y+L###emo#6YGU###emo#44GM###emo#6LK3###emo#44Gj###emo#44Gf##) #emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk## #emo#5qyy###emo#44GX###emo#44GE###emo#44Gq###emo#44GC###emo#44Cc###emo#44Cc## #emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk## #emo#5oqx###emo#44GE###emo#44Gm###emo#5a+d###emo#44Gf###emo#44GE###emo#44Gq###emo#44GC###emo#44Cc###emo#44Cc## #emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk## #emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk###emo#44Wk## #costco #bear #big #stuffedbear

A post shared by A K A N E . (@aquar_25) on

A Costco spokeswoman told Business Insider that the giant toy will be coming back online and into some stores this fall. She would not confirm how much the bear would be sold for.

However, smaller versions have been sold since. In October, a 4.4-foot bear toy was offered for $24.99 to Costco members. Similar versions are now being sold for as much as $300 on eBay. It seems like it's becoming a collector's item.

The store has branched out to other stuffed animals. At Costco Japan, the dog toy looks to be the next big hit:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The fabulous life of Chloe Green, the 27-year-old Topshop...bullet
2 Strategy Ghana imported 135,000 tons of chicken from Europe last year...bullet
3 Strategy Laura Ingraham apologizes to Parkland shooting survivor as...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Chick-fil-A Fulton Street is the biggest Chick-fil-A in history.
Strategy The biggest Chick-fil-A in history just opened in New York City — look inside
Under Armour's fitness app has been hit with a data breach.
Strategy Under Armour is urging 150 million customers to take action after its wildly popular fitness app was hacked
Laura Ingraham
Strategy Fox News host apologizes for mocking a Parkland shooting survivor's grades as companies yank their ads from her show
Patients tell nurses the funniest things sometimes.
Strategy Nurses share the 12 funniest things they’ve heard patients say