David Adjaye has revealed designs for a new cathedral


British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye has revealed designs for a new cathedral in Ghanaian capital Accra

  • Published:

In a ceremony marking Ghana’s 61st year as an independent nation, the country’s president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, unveiled plans for a new national cathedral designed by British-Ghanaian architect David Adjaye.

David Adjaye has unveils designs for National Cathedral of Ghana in Accra, expected to host a 5,000-seat auditorium beneath a dramatic concave roof.

This development is Adjaye Associate's first major project in Accra, although it has previously only worked on private residential projects.

David is already working around the clock to opening its own office in Accra to cater for its growing clientele, adding to its existing bases in London and New York.

The National Cathedral of Ghana will be constructed beside the the city's Osu Cemetery, set within 5.5 hectares of landscaped gardens.

"It is an immense honour to be granted the opportunity to contribute something of this scale and import to my home country," said Adjaye.

"I have sought to craft a building that not only understands its landscape, but one that will be unique to Accra and the Ghanaian nation."

According to the firm, the design concept is for a building "where religion, democracy and local tradition are seamlessly and symbolically intertwined", referencing Ghanaian culture throughout.

Serving as a place of worship and a community hub, inside will contain a series of chapels, a baptistery, a 5,000-seat auditorium, a music school, art gallery, and Africa's first bible museum.

The practice has also selected several local artists to collaboratively produce furnishings and religious adornments for the cathedral's interiors.

The project will also see the development of a new ceremonial route that will link the cathedral to other landmarks nearby, including Accra's State House and Independence Square

