Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa crossed paths at the White House Easter Egg Roll — and the photos say it all

news

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife, Vanessa, both attended the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

The pair is going through a high-profile divorce, with reports of Trump Jr.'s infidelity making headlines in recent weeks.

Trump Jr. does not look like he is enjoying himself in a photo snapped by Reuters.

Donald Trump Jr. and his estranged wife Vanessa Trump crossed paths at the White House Easter Egg Roll — the couple's first public appearance following their high-profile uncoupling.

The duo was spotted by photographers on Monday, at the annual White House event. Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa have five children together, who were partaking in the Easter festivities.

The meeting comes less than a month after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Trump Jr. after 13 years of marriage.

Donald Trump Jr. has been documenting the event himself on Instagram, though Vanessa does not appear in any of his photos:

While this is the couple's first public outing together, the pair were both in Mar-a-Lago for their children's spring break. Both of them posted photos on social media from vacation in West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to People Magazine, the couple primarily planned separate events so each one of them could spend time with their children. A source told People they were spotted "talking pleasantly" at the resort.

The last two weeks have seen an avalanche of press coverage of Trump Jr. and Vanessa's relationship over the years.

Soon after the divorce filing, The New York Post and Us Weekly reported Trump Jr. had an affair with singer Audrey O'Day in 2011 when Vanessa was pregnant with their third child. Other articles theorized that O'Day has made multiple reference to the affair over the years, including a song titled "DJT" (Trump Jr.'s initials) and a tweet of her feet intertwined with those of a man in 2012.

The coverage can't have made Easter an especially enjoyable holiday for the Trump family. The look on Trump Jr.'s face seems to indicate that the White House Egg Roll hasn't quite been the light-hearted affair one would hope: