news

A large number of drummers from 20 different African countries converged in Ogun state, Nigeria for the third edition of the African Drum Festival.

The three day festival also had participation from various Nigerian states that attended with cultural troupes.

Ogun State in Nigeria recently played host to a large number of drummers from 20 different African countries as it held the third edition of the African Drum Festival.

The three day festival also had participation from various Nigerian states that attended with cultural troupes.

The African Drum Festival, an initiative of the Governor Ibikunle Amosun-led administration, first held in 2016.

Aimed at showcasing Africa’s drum culture, organisers said the festival was conceived as a new dimension to the annual African Drum Festival, specifically to bring intellectual flavor to the character and content of the project.

The main objective, according to the organisers, is to begin to position the Drum as a tool for education, socialization, cultural and economic advancement.