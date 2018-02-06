news

Ethiopian Airlines Group, the largest Aviation Holding Company in Africa has announced that it will commence direct flight from Addis Ababa to Chicago effective as of June 02, 2018.

West Bound, Passengers from the entire continent of Africa will connect to Chicago and beyond through our Addis Ababa hub in the late evenings; likewise, East bound travelers from the USA will also connect to all over Africa in the morning through Addis. In both cases, the connectivity is designed in such a way that we are able to avail one of the shortest total travel times for our customers.

Regarding the launch of the service, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, remarked: “Chicago will be our 4th destination in the U.S. and our 7th in the Americas. It is the third biggest city in the U.S. and one of the most important global aviation hubs. We will be filling a critical air connectivity vacuum as our flights will be the only direct service between Chicago and Africa.

Chicago is the main hub of our Star Alliance partner, United Airlines and the flight will be operated together with United toavail the best product for travelers from all over the U.S. connecting to more than 55 destinations in Africa.

The flight will further boost the growing economic and people-to-people relations between the U.S. and Africa in general and Ethiopia in particular by enabling greater flow of trade, investment and tourism.”

The route will be operated with a Boeing 787, one of the most technologically advanced aircraft in the carrier’s fleet family, featuring up-to-date amenities with redefined travel experiences.

Ethiopian is the pioneer African flag carrier starting service to the Americas’ in the 1998.

About Ethiopian

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest growing Airline in Africa. In its seventy plus years of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet to more than 100 international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787-8, Boeing 787-9, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centers: Ethiopian Express & Ancillary Services; Ethiopian International Services; Ethiopian Cargo Services; Ethiopian MRO Services; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; ET In-flight Catering; and Ethiopian Ground Services. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

Source: Ethiopian Airlines Press Release