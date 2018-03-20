news

Hayford Siaw, representing Ghana, is the founder of ‘Street Library Ghana’, combatting high illiteracy rates among Ghanaian children with the first ‘Electronic Library on Wheels’ service in West Africa.

Hayford Siaw

Active in over 30 communities, the library improves the literacy skills of over 18,000 children every year, giving them access to the van’s computers, tablets, and e-readers. The President of the Republic of Ghana appointed Hayford as the Chief Executive of ‘Ghana Library Authority’ due to his exceptional work improving the learning outcomes of Ghanaian children.

The award for Hayford Siaw was presented on Wednesday 21st February at the British High Commission Accra during a Commonwealth Big Lunch by Iain Walker, UK High Commissioner in Ghana.

Hayford said: “In the world I belong to, we usually have to apply for almost everything, and so it’s a great feeling not to apply for something but to be independently nominated and selected for this recognition. I’m deeply honoured and hope this will inspire many people around the Commonwealth to be focused and diligent in delivering change in their communities. There is always someone out there watching and reading about your work. We are all born with the ability to transform our communities, let’s do it now!”

Iain Walker, UK High Commissioner in Ghana, said:

“Hayford Siaw started with just a car, some books and a big dream: to combat high illiteracy rates among Ghanaian children with a mobile library. Today, ‘Street Library Ghana’ operates in thirteen communities across the country and has touched the lives of more than 10,000 children.

“In a short time, Hayford has shown how sheer determination allied with a passion for volunteering can make a lasting difference across communities. I am delighted that he is educating and inspiring the next generation of young people. He is an outstanding role model for Ghana and the Commonwealth.”