From açaí bowls in Hawaii to seafood-and-corn-topped pizza in Taiwan, employees shared menu items you can order at Costco food courts around the world


Costco employees revealed that their regional food courts have slightly different menus. Here's what Costco's food court offers around the US and the world.

(Paul Sakuma/AP Images)

• Costco food court menus tend to be fairly static in terms of offerings and pricing.

• But there are a few international and regional differences.

• From Japanese bulgogi bakes to French ham and cheese croissants, here are menu items you can only order in certain Costco food courts around the world.


Costco food courts have quite a following, and it's pretty obvious why.

As Business Insider's Hollis Johnson found out during a visit to a Brooklyn Costco food court, the food is cheap and delicious.

It's also fairly static, in terms of cost and offerings. That is, unless you visit a Costco on the other side of the US, or the world.

"We'll sell you a hot dog and soda for $1.50 — same price since 1991 by the way — and make eight cents per sale, just so your last experience before leaving is one of a pleasant cashier treating you well and giving you a good deal," an anonymous Costco employee told Pop Sugar.

But in a recent Reddit thread, Costco employees from various regions revealed that some of their food court offerings differed from others'. One Costco employee wrote about a "delicious" gelato that was sadly nixed from their local menu because "it wasn't making money." Others mentioned chili, Italian sausage, and French fries on the menu.

According to Statista, Costco has warehouses in the US, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Spain, Iceland, and France, as of 2017. Business Insider did some more digging to see what international and regional items grace the menus at regional and international Costco food courts.

Here are some dishes that you can only find in certain Costco food courts around the world:

In the United States, cheeseburgers are reportedly on the menu at some Costcos in the Chicago area and the state of Georgia.

(www.snack-nieuws.nl/Flickr)

Source: Food Beast



The food court at France's single Costco warehouse sells "melty ham and cheese croissants with mustard," as well as chicken tenders and fries.

This is not a Costco ham and cheese croissant. play

This is not a Costco ham and cheese croissant.

(Aaron Amat/Shutterstock)

Source: The Kitchn, The Atlantic



In the UK, Costco food courts offer up stuffed baked potatoes — also called jacket potatoes. A Costco in Cardiff, Wales, also offered cottage pies, which are meat pies filled with ground beef with a crust of mashed potato. In terms of pizza, they hawk barbecue chicken, five-cheese, and pepperoni varieties.

This is not a Costco cottage pie. play

This is not a Costco cottage pie.

(Adamlee01/Shutterstock)

Source: The Kitchn, Cruising Costco, Imgur, Reddit



Shoppers at Mexican Costcos can slurp on piña-colada-flavored smoothies. Other unique options include al pastor pizza and Hawaiian-style pizza topped with pineapple.

This is not a Costco Hawaiian pizza. play

This is not a Costco Hawaiian pizza.

(phloen/Shutterstock)

Source: The Kitchn, The Kitchn, Cruising Costco



You might be able to order French fries at certain Pennsylvania and East Coast Costco food courts.

These are not Costco French fries. play

These are not Costco French fries.

(Shutterstock)

Source: Cruising Costco, Reddit, Yelp



In addition to chicken bakes, Japanese Costcos serve bulgogi bakes, made from the Korean beef dish. Clam chowder, seasonal pineapple smoothies, and special soft-serve ice cream made with fresh dairy from Japan's Hokkaido prefecture round out the menu.

This not Costco chicken teriyaki. play

This not Costco chicken teriyaki.

(Piyato/Shutterstock)

Source: Ericsurf6, Cruising Costco, Reddit, The Kitchn, Food Beast, Japan Info, The Kitchn



Chicken strips and hamburgers are on the menu at certain Canadian Costcos. And French fries topped with poutine are also an option.

Poutine and fries from a Canadian Costco. play

Poutine and fries from a Canadian Costco.

(GoToVan/Flickr)

Source: Food Beast, The Kitchn, Reddit, Cruising Costco



A handful of Costco food courts in California unrolled açaí bowls.

A handful of Costco food courts in California unrolled açaí bowls. play

A handful of Costco food courts in California unrolled açaí bowls.

(SUPERGAL/Shutterstock)

Source: The Kitchn



Taiwan Costcos offer up clam chowder, bulgogi bakes, mango-shaved ice, seafood-topped pizza, and corn-topped pizza.

This not Costco clam chowder. play

This not Costco clam chowder.

(Ezume Images/Shutterstock)

Source: The Kitchn, Food Beast



Meat pies are an option for customers perusing the food court in Australia's handful of Costcos.

This is not a Costco meat pie. play

This is not a Costco meat pie.

(Richard Griffin/Shutterstock)

Source: Food Beast, Cruising Costco



South Korean Costcos serve up chicken teriyaki and nasi goreng, a stir-fried rice dish.

This is not a dish of nasi goreng from Costco. play

This is not a dish of nasi goreng from Costco.

(Vee Satayamas/Flickr)

Source: Cruising Costco, Food Beast



You can now order chili at certain Costco food courts across the US. One Reddit user wrote that the chili was "great," adding, "That big bowl of chili is about half the calories of a slice of pizza, too."

This is not Costco chili. play

This is not Costco chili.

(Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock)

Source: Reddit, Stapler Confessions, Reddit, Addicted to Costco



The sausages at Costco food courts vary depending on where you are in the United States. Some Costco food courts, like the one in Yonkers, NY, sell sausage and peppers sandwiches. The midwest tends to favor brats, while other stores sell Italian or Polish sausages. However, Polish sausages are reportedly getting phased out, according to Costco fans on Reddit.

These are not Costco sausages. play

These are not Costco sausages.

(Flickr/Paul Sturgess)

Source: Reddit, Food Beast, Thrillist, Reddit, Reddit



In Hawaii, Costco customers can cool down with gelato. Hawaiian Costcos also sell açaí bowls and, if you take a quick walk to the deli section, you can pick up some poke to accompany it.

This is not Costco gelato. play

This is not Costco gelato.

(jen/Flickr)

Source: Cruising Costco, The Kitchn, Reddit

Have you ever encountered a unique menu item at Costco? Email acain@businessinsider.com.



