The Ghana Health Service says it is taking swift action to ensure that Ebola does not enter the country after fresh incidents were recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Deputy Public Relations Officer at the Ghana Health Service, Douglas Forkuo says “We have been able to issue the statement to the media to make sure that we educate the public on the means or ways that the Ebola infection comes or spreads from one person to the other. We have also sent an alert to all the regional directors and Chief Executives of hospitals and all other relevant institutions.”

During the 2014 outbreak in West Africa, more than 11,000 people died – mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Ghana’s response to the crisis was generally praised.

Nigeria recorded eight deaths in 2014, including Dr Stella Ameyo Adadevo, who first attended to Mr Sawyer and helped to ensure a more devastating outbreak was avoided in Nigeria.

About Ebola

Ebola disease is a viral hemorrhagic fever caused by Ebola virus.

Signs and symptoms typically start between two days and three weeks after contracting the virus with a fever, sore throat, muscular pain and headaches.

The disease has a high risk of killing between 25 and 90 percent of those infected, due to low blood pressure from fluid loss, and typically follows six to sixteen days after symptoms appear.

Prevention includes limiting the spread of the disease from infected animals to humans.