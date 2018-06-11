Ghana plans to make country food self-sufficient

news

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo Addo, says plans are ongoing to make Ghana food self-sufficient and reduce the huge food import bills.

The Ghanaian government is looking forward to modernize agriculture, improve production efficiency, achieve food security and profitability for our farmers all aimed at significantly enhancing agricultural productivity.

This vision ties in with UN's second sustainable development which seeks sustainable solutions to end hunger in all its forms and to achieve food security by 2030.

The UN says in achieving this goal, it will require better access to food and the widespread promotion of sustainable agriculture.

At the launch of Ghana zero hunger strategic review report, Abdou Dieng, called for appropriate investment in agriculture. President, Akufo-Addo, noted, Ghana can overcome food insecurity if it weans itself from over reliance on food importation.

“When you look at production it has increased a lot, but if you look at the losses out of production it is huge. About 40 percent of food being produced in Ghana is lost and this is the average in Africa,” by WFP Regional Director in charge for West and Central Africa, Abdou Dieng.

Lead convener of the zero-hunger strategic review, John Agyekum Kufuor beliefs “former president” successes chalked so far is largely due to the policy.

This report identified lack of ready markets, lack of knowledge among policy makers on gender roles and made several recommendations including a strong multi-sectoral approach to help address them.

40 percent of Ghana food production is lost annually due to difficulties in addressing post-harvest challenges.

This according to the World Food Programme, WFP, can only be reduced by investing in food processing and storage facilities across the country.