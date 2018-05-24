news

Ghana’s national identification card, the Ghana Card is expected to cost the country 1.22 billion dollars in the next 15 years.

The Ghana Card project seeks to modernize and formalize the Ghanaian economy.

When fully implemented the Ghana Card will be the only valid ID for application for a bank account, passport, telephone number, property acquisition, driver’s license and many more.

Ghanaians are expected to hit various centers from May 28 for the registration and issuance of national ID cards.

Head of the National Identification Authority Prof. Ken Attafuah says the project will cost $1.22 billion over the next 15years.

According to him, the project is hinged on a “design-build-operate-transfer” agreement which will see both government and the private partner make some financial commitments.

“The private partners share of this burden is 678 million, the government of Ghana component 531 million,” he said.

“I cannot tell you how much we have because when you need money, the money is made available to you”, he added.

The nationwide registration exercise which will be from one region to the other will also see the NIA register Ghanaians in the diaspora

Government has said it will in the establishment of a credible national database and serve as the primary ID card that citizens will use to access all services in the country, including even travelling within the West African sub-region.