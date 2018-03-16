Glassdoor reviews of Nike's headquarters allege there's a 'boys-club' atmosphere where coworkers boast about getting drunk (NKE)

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Trevor Edwards, Nike's brand president, has resigned effective immediately, and the company said it has received reports of inappropriate behavior by employees.

  • The resignation comes amid a probe by the company into alleged improper behavior by employees, though the nature of that behavior is unclear.
  • A series of Glassdoor reviews, first reported by Racked, document other issues associated with the brand's management.

Nike has come under scrutiny after Trevor Edwards, a brand president once seen as a possible successor to CEO Mark Parker, suddenly resigned from the company on Thursday.

In a note to employees on Thursday, Parker announced Edwards' resignation and said that the company had received reports of "behavior occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment," The Wall Street Journal reported.

"We've heard from strong and courageous employees," Parker wrote in the note.

The company will be reviewing its HR systems in the wake of those reports.

A Nike spokesman told Business Insider that there have been "no direct allegations of misconduct against Trevor," but would not comment on whether Edwards' departure is connected with these allegations.

A series of Glassdoor reviews — written anonymously by current and former employees and first reported by Racked — document other issues associated with the brand's management.

In one, a self-identified current employee at Nike's HQ in Oregon wrote in January: "Disrespectful, ageist, sexist, entitled, pampered and selfish upper management. TimesUp on the odious frat-boy culture, dudes. Many women I talk to are super sick of the boys club atmosphere."

The review continued: "Also, give people more options for seating arrangements. Some people need a quiet environment to focus and be productive. I don't really want to hear about how drunk you got last night or listen to your 445-minute color commentary on last night's game when I am trying to get my work done."

It should be noted that all Glassdoor reviews are anonymous, and the site does not verify reviewers' employment status.

A reviewer identifying themselves as a Nike contractor wrote in March 2017: "People are stuck in their ways, and sexism is rampant. If you're a female employee, expect to be disrespected and interrupted constantly."

In March 2018, a senior designer who says he or she has worked at the company for more than three years, wrote: "The Equality and PRIDE campaigns are smoke and mirrors. Working in that environment is very behind. Gay employees are not treated well. Much like high school bullying. If you are a white man, or even more specifically British, White and Bald, you will love it !!!"

