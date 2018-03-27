Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Heineken is killing its 'Lighter Is Better' campaign after being slammed for 'racist' beer ad


Strategy Heineken is killing its 'Lighter Is Better' campaign after being slammed for 'racist' beer ad

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Heineken is pulling an ad campaign with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter Is Better".

Heineken is pulling an ad campaign with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter Is Better." play

Heineken is pulling an ad campaign with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter Is Better."

(Heineken)

  • Heineken is pulling an ad campaign with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter Is Better," the company confirmed to Business Insider on Tuesday.
  • On Monday, the rap artist Chance the Rapper tweeted that the ad was "terribly racist."
  • "We missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart, and will use this to influence future campaigns," Heineken said in a statement.

Heineken is pulling an ad campaign with the tagline "Sometimes Lighter Is Better" after some critics said it was racist.

The company confirmed to Business Insider on Tuesday that it is not only pulling the ad that inspired social media backlash on Monday, but the entire ad campaign itself.

Heineken only recently launched the "Sometimes Lighter Is Better" campaign. The campaign's two commercials that had been uploaded to the beer brand's YouTube page last week were deleted on Tuesday.

Chance The Rapper kicked off the backlash on Sunday, when he tweeted that the commercial was "terribly racist."

null play

null

(Twitter Chance The Rapper)

In the ad that Chance posted, a bartender spots a light-skinned woman about to drink a glass of wine. He speedily grabs a Heineken Light and slides it in her direction. The bottle is shown passing three people — all men and women with significantly darker skin — before coming to a halt next to the woman's glass of wine.

The words "Sometimes Lighter Is Better" appear on the screen.

Others on social media echoed Chance's sentiment.

"It's subtle enough to maintain deniability, but noticeable enough to gain publicity," one person tweeted.

"It's like blatant 'subtle' subliminal racism," another tweeted.

Two other now-deleted ads from the Dutch brewer's campaign also featured light-skinned people being offered Heineken Light. Those ads, however, did not show the drink sliding past darker-skinned people.

"For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there's more that unites us than divides us," the company said in a statement to Business Insider.

The statement continued: "While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer — we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart, and will use this to influence future campaigns."

Here's the full commercial that inspired the backlash:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Religion 4 jobs that do not hire Rastafarians in Africabullet
2 Strategy 5 bad American habits that Ghanaians have adoptedbullet
3 Strategy Inside the turbulent personal life of Elon Musk, who called...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Walmart is removing Cosmopolitan magazines from the shelves in check-out aisles.
Strategy Walmart is pulling Cosmopolitan from checkout lines in response to #MeToo — but it's an embarrassing perversion of the movement (WMT)
Shoppers at Costcos in Mexico can enjoy al pastor pizza topped with pork, onions, and pineapple.
Strategy The most surprising things you can eat in Costco food courts around the world, from açaí bowls in Hawaii to corn-topped pizza in Taiwan
Students and parents both considered Stanford University to be one of the best colleges in the US.
Strategy Students and parents were asked to name their 'dream school' — and the same college topped both lists
She refused to give up. Kathryn Minshew pictured.
Strategy A startup founder who was rejected 148 times before raising almost $30 million made two small changes to get investors excited