Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat


Strategy Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat

  • Published:

UBS in its 2018 Prices and Earnings report listed Johannesburg, Nairobi, Cairo and Lagos as the most expensive cities to eat in Africa.

Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat play Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat (Culture Trip)

Four African cities have been ranked among the most expensive cities to eat in the world.

The Union Bank of Switzerland, UBS, drawn up the prices ranking of the cities where to eat, rent a house, take public transport and others in the world.

In its Prices and Earnings 2018 report, UBS listed Johannesburg, Nairobi, Cairo and Lagos as the most expensive cities to eat in Africa.

For food, UBS said its methodology consists of staples such as bread, milk and chicken.

The final price calculations, according to UBS, are based on the cost of a basket of all goods and services and the reference basket prices are shown relative to the reference city, New York City.

Here is the ranking of the most expensive African cities to eat in 2018.

1. Johannesburg $259.8

Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat play

Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat

(Mail & Guardian)

 

2. Nairobi $229.1

Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat play (CNN)

 

3. Cairo $176.7

Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat play

Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat

(Shaspo Tours )

 

4. Lagos $156

Here are the 4 most expensive cities in Africa to eat play

Lagos CBD skyline

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 5 business opportunities in Africa that will make you a millionairebullet
2 Strategy 28 brilliant questions to ask at the end of every job interviewbullet
3 Strategy 9 words and phrases people think are wrong, but are...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

African nations are anxiously waiting for the Dangote Refinery
Strategy African nations are anxiously waiting for the Dangote Refinery
The richest Americans are the most likely to wake up bright and early in the morning.
Strategy The dramatically different morning routines of Americans at every income level
One of the signature dishes at Dez is beet hummus with pine nuts and mint.
Strategy The co-founder of booming vegan chain By Chloe just opened a new Middle Eastern restaurant. Here's what it's like to eat there.
Jocko Willink served as the commanding officer for SEAL Team 3, before retiring in 2010.
Strategy A retired Navy SEAL commander explains the personality best-suited for life as a SEAL