Here are the best high schools in Ghana

  Published:

The release of the 2017 WASSCE results shows the best schools when it comes to performance during WASSCE



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2017 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which opens up opportunities for analysis to see the best performing schools in the country.

A computation has been done based on the pass rate of the top performing schools in the last five years.

Here are the top 20 senior high schools in the country:

ST. JAMES SEMINARY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 98.80%

 ST. FRANCIS XAVIER JUNIOR SEMINARY



 Average percentage of passes: 94.97%

OPOKU WARE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 88.23%

WESLEY GIRLS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



shs students

Average percentage of passes: 87.60%

HOLY CHILD SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 87.53%

ADISADEL COLLEGE



Average percentage of passes: 86.31%

ST. PETER’S SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 84.81%

ST. AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE



Average percentage of passes: 83.06%

REV. JOHN TEYE MEMORIAL INSTITUTE

Average percentage of passes: 81.96%

NOTRE DAME SEMINARY SNR. HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 81.64%

ST. ROSES SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 81.59%

LOUIS SNR. HIGH SCHOOL



 Average percentage of passes: 81.25%

SAVIOUR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 80.79%

MFANTSIPIM SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 79.03%

PRESEC LEGON BOYS’ SNR. HIGH SCHOOL



GALAXY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 77.46%

PREMPEH COLLEGE



Average percentage of passes: 76.63%

BEREKUM STAR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 75.94%

POPE JOHN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 75.83%

ABURI GIRLS’ SNR. HIGH SCHOOL



Average percentage of passes: 74.46% 


