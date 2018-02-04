Here are the best high schools in Ghana

news

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2017 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which opens up opportunities for analysis to see the best performing schools in the country.

A computation has been done based on the pass rate of the top performing schools in the last five years.

Here are the top 20 senior high schools in the country:

ST. JAMES SEMINARY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 98.80%

ST. FRANCIS XAVIER JUNIOR SEMINARY

Average percentage of passes: 94.97%

OPOKU WARE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 88.23%

WESLEY GIRLS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 87.60%

HOLY CHILD SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 87.53%

ADISADEL COLLEGE

Average percentage of passes: 86.31%

ST. PETER’S SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 84.81%

ST. AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE

Average percentage of passes: 83.06%

REV. JOHN TEYE MEMORIAL INSTITUTE

Average percentage of passes: 81.96%

NOTRE DAME SEMINARY SNR. HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 81.64%

ST. ROSES SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 81.59%

LOUIS SNR. HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 81.25%

SAVIOUR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 80.79%

MFANTSIPIM SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 79.03%

PRESEC LEGON BOYS’ SNR. HIGH SCHOOL

GALAXY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 77.46%

PREMPEH COLLEGE

Average percentage of passes: 76.63%

BEREKUM STAR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 75.94%

POPE JOHN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 75.83%

ABURI GIRLS’ SNR. HIGH SCHOOL

Average percentage of passes: 74.46%