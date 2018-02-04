Here are the best high schools in Ghana

The release of the 2017 WASSCE results shows the best schools when it comes to performance during WASSCE
A computation has been done based on the pass rate of the top performing schools in the last five years.
Here are the top 20 senior high schools in the country:
ST. JAMES SEMINARY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 98.80%
ST. FRANCIS XAVIER JUNIOR SEMINARY
Average percentage of passes: 94.97%
OPOKU WARE SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 88.23%
WESLEY GIRLS SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 87.60%
HOLY CHILD SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 87.53%
ADISADEL COLLEGE
Average percentage of passes: 86.31%
ST. PETER’S SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 84.81%
ST. AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE
Average percentage of passes: 83.06%
REV. JOHN TEYE MEMORIAL INSTITUTE
Average percentage of passes: 81.96%
NOTRE DAME SEMINARY SNR. HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 81.64%
ST. ROSES SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 81.59%
LOUIS SNR. HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 81.25%
SAVIOUR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 80.79%
MFANTSIPIM SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 79.03%
PRESEC LEGON BOYS’ SNR. HIGH SCHOOL
GALAXY INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 77.46%
PREMPEH COLLEGE
Average percentage of passes: 76.63%
BEREKUM STAR SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 75.94%
POPE JOHN SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 75.83%
ABURI GIRLS’ SNR. HIGH SCHOOL
Average percentage of passes: 74.46%