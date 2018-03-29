Here's how President Trump could go after Amazon (AMZN)

news

US President Donald Trump is “obsessed” with Amazon and is interested in finding ways to go after the e-commerce titan, sources told Axios.

He reportedly feels that Amazon is not paying its fair share of taxes, and has previously claimed that The Washington Post is being used to cover up Amazon's supposed evasion, as Jeff Bezos runs Amazon and owns the newspaper. President Trump is also unhappy with how he believes Amazon is hurting the retail industry, and brick-and-mortar retailers in particular.

President Trump does not currently have a specific plan to attack Amazon, and one may never comes to pass, but there are several ways he could go about it.

Antitrust regulation: Amazon captures a huge percentage of US e-commerce sales and e-commerce growth, without showing signs of slowing down, which has led manyto consider the case that it is a monopoly that should be broken up. Such a case would not be close to a slam dunk, as it's unclear if Amazon is a threat to competition or considered to be one under antitrust laws. But if it was successful, the resulting regulations would alter Amazon significantly.

Amazon appears to have paid no federal income taxes in the US in 2017 thanks to various tax credits and breaks, according to the Institute of Taxation and Economic Policy. President Trump could lead the charge on finding ways to increase Amazon’s federal tax bill in order to take a bigger piece of its revenue and hinder the company. Sales taxes: Amazon collects sales tax in jurisdictions where it is required to, but online sales tax laws vary from state-to-state and city-to-city, and this complexity leads to Amazon not having to collect taxes in certain places. Additionally, in many states, Amazon does not collect taxes for sales from its third-party vendors, leaving it up to them. However, many of these merchants are unclear of their responsibilities, and therefore hesitate to charge sales tax. Although some states are looking into the missing taxes, others have yet to make an effort to solve the problem; until every affected state starts cracking down, Amazon's marketplace will continue to have a price advantage over competitors. If President Trump were to make a push for tougher online sales taxes nationwide, it could give him his desired result of a weakened Amazon.

Meanwhile, the company is still selecting the location for its second headquarters, and has fielded bids that could further shield it from taxes. Amazon has received a number of bids that feature tax breaks, the ability to keep its employees’ income taxes, and likely much more, all of which would make it easier for Amazon to pay less in taxes. While these deals would be valuable to Amazon, the potentially extreme level of tax immunity they provide may lead to public backlash, which could bring on new regulations and laws that would hurt the company.