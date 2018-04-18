Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Here's the letter Sears sent workers telling them they were fired (SHLD)


Sears informed employees that they would lose their jobs in a three-paragraph letter.

  • Sears is closing at least 13 Sears and Kmart stores in addition to the 166 stores that the company had previously said it would close in 2018.
  • Sears provided a letter to some store employees on Thursday stating that they would lose their jobs by July 29 at the latest.
  • "Employment terminations including your own are expected to commence on July 8, 2018," the letter states.
  • Sears spokesman Howard Riefs told Business Insider, "Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores."


The company is shutting down at least 11 Sears stores and two Kmart stores in addition to the 166 stores that Sears had previously said it would close in 2018, according to government filings and Sears employees who spoke to Business Insider.

Sears provided a letter to some store employees on Thursday stating that they would lose their jobs by July 29 at the latest.

"Employment terminations including your own are expected to commence on July 8, 2018," the letter states. "Please understand that the entire facility is closing, and there are no applicable bumping or transfer rights. We hope to accomplish this closing with the least possible disruption to the lives of our employees and the community."

The letter tells employees to contact a Sears human resources manager for more information. It also provides contact information for state employment services.

The letter doesn't specifically mention severance eligibility or other services available to affected workers.

Sears spokesman Howard Riefs told Business Insider, "Those associates that are eligible will receive severance and have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Sears or Kmart stores."

Here's the full letter:

Here's the list of stores closing. Most will close by mid July.

Sears

  • Sunrise Mall, 5900 Sunrise Blvd., Citrus Heights, CA 95610
  • Westfield Galleria at Roseville, 1191 Galleria Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678
  • Solano Town Center, 1420 Travis Blvd., Fairfield, CA 94533
  • Parkway Plaza, 575 Fletcher Pkwy, El Cajon, CA 92020
  • Asheville Mall, 1 S. Tunnel Rd, Asheville, NC 28805
  • Meadowood Mall, 5400 Meadowood Mall Cir., Reno, NV 89502
  • Lindale Mall, 4600 1st Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
  • Marketplace at Six Corners, 4730 W Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60641
  • Park North Shopping Center, 622 NW Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78216
  • Independence Mall, 3500 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
  • Southern Park Mall, 7401 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512

Kmart

  • 1602 W Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511
  • 180 Main St, Saugus, MA 01906
