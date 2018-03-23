Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

How an overweight 40-year-old became a top ultra-athlete


Strategy How an overweight 40-year-old became a top ultra-athlete

  • Published: , Refreshed:

After shortness of breath from climbing the stairs at home, Rich Roll, author of Finding Ultra, decided to completely change his lifestyle. Dropping 60 lbs in 6 months, this out-of-shape dad became an ultra-endurance athlete at 39. Following is a transcript of the video.

Rich Roll: Ultra-endurance sports didn't just change me physically, they actually gave me a brand new life. Throughout my 30s, I was climbing the corporate ladder, very intent on achieving the traditional idea of the American dream. But deep down inside, I started to question this path that I was on.

For well over a decade, I really hadn't been taking care of myself. I had become a junk food addict, I was 50 pounds overweight, kind of semi-depressed, and shortly before I turned 40, I was climbing up a simple flight of stairs to go to bed one evening, and I had to pause halfway. I was winded, I was out of breath, I had tightness in my chest, and it was a very specific moment in time in which I realized that not only that I needed to change my lifestyle habits but that I had the willingness that I truly wanted to.

I realized that vague ideas of eating better or working out a little bit or going to the gym weren't really going to work for me. I needed something specific, something definitive. I'd played around with a bunch of different diets, to no avail, and I sort of attempted this experiment in plant-based eating as kind of the last thing that I hadn't explored. And I didn't have a big expectation that it would make a big difference, but within about seven to 10 days of eating nothing but plants, nothing with a mother, nothing with a face, I experienced this extraordinary thing, like I had this resurgence in vitality, my mental acuity improved, my sleep improved, I had this sense of well-being and energy that I hadn't really felt since I was a teenager. And I didn't really know what I was doing, but I knew in that moment that I was onto something.

And it started getting me thinking about human potential and my own potential, because if I could make such a simple, basic shift and experience such a dramatic result, where were there other untapped reservoirs of potential that I could explore? And that's what got me interested, ultimately, in the world of ultra-endurance sports.

At the peak of training, I would say I was training about 25 hours a week, so it was really almost a second job, and at the time, I was still a practicing attorney, I have four kids, I'm busy doing a lot of things, and in order to make the time that was required to appropriately prepare for this race, I had to make some significant cuts and really look hard and fast at how I was spending my time on a day-to-day basis. I had to get rid of late-night television and sort of business meetings that could be pushed to a conference call or an email chain to free up the time that was required so I could show up at the starting line and know in my heart of hearts that I could complete this race.

I started training, which really connected me with myself in a very profound way, and to the surprise of myself and many other people, I ended up showing some prowess in this field and ended up competing at a very high level, specifically a race called Ultraman, which is a double Ironman distance triathlon. Over the course of three days, it completely circumnavigates the entire big island of Hawaii.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy These photos of prison cells around the world show how...bullet
2 Benjamin Epton Owusu This Ghanaian college graduate is on a mission to...bullet
3 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Don't put your foot in it. These British words mean something entirely different in the US.
Strategy 18 British words and phrases that don't mean what you think they do in America
amazon net sales
Strategy Amazon aims to improve shipping profitability (AMZN)
Toys R Us is kicking off sales with a 10% discount.
Strategy Toys R Us has started its going-out-of-business sales, but there's a good reason to wait to shop there
Whole Foods employee store
Strategy Your 'role will be removed': Whole Foods fires workers in 7-minute leaked conference call