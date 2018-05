How much firefighters are paid in every US state

news

Firefighters are a part of the bedrock of their communities.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released data on the salaries of firefighters.

Firefighter salaries vary widely across states.

Firefighters put their lives on the line for their communities every day.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Occupational Employment Statistics program, Business Insider identified the median annual salaries of firefighters and the first-line supervisors of firefighters in almost every US state as of May 2017.

We also noted the overall range of firefighters' pay in each state, ranging from the low-end 10th percentile to the high-end 90th percentile of salaries.

Alabama

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $40,700

10th percentile salary: $25,030

90th percentile salary: $58,620

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $60,650

10th percentile salary: $40,870

90th percentile salary: $91,210

Alaska

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $60,790

10th percentile salary: $38,720

90th percentile salary: $82,740

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $84,530

10th percentile salary: $64,340

90th percentile salary: $107,820

Arizona

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $45,840

10th percentile salary: $23,980

90th percentile salary: $67,070

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $66,670

10th percentile salary: $41,710

90th percentile salary: $106,320

Arkansas

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $35,440

10th percentile salary: $20,520

90th percentile salary: $57,060

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $53,180

10th percentile salary: $28,270

90th percentile salary: $78,740

Colorado

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $54,680

10th percentile salary: $27,560

90th percentile salary: $83,960

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $81,910

10th percentile salary: $47,760

90th percentile salary: $112,620

Connecticut

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $65,360

10th percentile salary: $39,120

90th percentile salary: $82,380

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $82,420

10th percentile salary: $67,500

90th percentile salary: $107,010

Delaware

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $44,250

10th percentile salary: $30,580

90th percentile salary: $65,240

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $75,690

10th percentile salary: $51,600

90th percentile salary: $100,840

Florida

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $50,170

10th percentile salary: $29,320

90th percentile salary: $79,560

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $82,450

10th percentile salary: $54,050

90th percentile salary: $119,520

Georgia

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $36,190

10th percentile salary: $22,280

90th percentile salary: $52,180

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $57,600

10th percentile salary: $35,670

90th percentile salary: $89,010

Hawaii

* The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not provide salary estimates for firefighters or their supervisors in Hawaii.

Idaho

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $37,130

10th percentile salary: $19,600

90th percentile salary: $64,200

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $57,410

10th percentile salary: $18,290

90th percentile salary: $99,740

Illinois

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $51,850

10th percentile salary: $19,670

90th percentile salary: $96,010

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $95,370

10th percentile salary: $48,980

90th percentile salary: $130,670

Indiana

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $49,470

10th percentile salary: $25,290

90th percentile salary: $68,380

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $62,760

10th percentile salary: $42,490

90th percentile salary: $87,900

Iowa

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $41,890

10th percentile salary: $21,440

90th percentile salary: $59,810

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $66,800

10th percentile salary: $44,740

90th percentile salary: $99,470

Kansas

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $36,250

10th percentile salary: $21,580

90th percentile salary: $54,930

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $58,870

10th percentile salary: $35,250

90th percentile salary: $97,130

Kentucky

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $30,310

10th percentile salary: $20,340

90th percentile salary: $49,190

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $57,150

10th percentile salary: $32,600

90th percentile salary: $87,210

Louisiana

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $28,980

10th percentile salary: $18,120

90th percentile salary: $56,270

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $56,270

10th percentile salary: $33,140

90th percentile salary: $83,270

Maine

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $30,880

10th percentile salary: $22,470

90th percentile salary: $48,880

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $57,800

10th percentile salary: $38,070

90th percentile salary: $79,440

Massachusetts

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $59,770

10th percentile salary: $35,670

90th percentile salary: $88,250

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $83,180

10th percentile salary: $58,680

90th percentile salary: $129,230

Michigan

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $44,210

10th percentile salary: $23,150

90th percentile salary: $69,910

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $66,790

10th percentile salary: $41,670

90th percentile salary: $92,040

Minnesota

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $29,820

10th percentile salary: $20,580

90th percentile salary: $62,220

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $71,900

10th percentile salary: $31,160

90th percentile salary: $104,520

Mississippi

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $28,980

10th percentile salary: $18,780

90th percentile salary: $46,310

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $44,040

10th percentile salary: $33,220

90th percentile salary: $64,930

Missouri

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $47,790

10th percentile salary: $24,400

90th percentile salary: $78,650

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $74,260

10th percentile salary: $37,030

90th percentile salary: $103,260

Montana

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $50,420

10th percentile salary: $19,140

90th percentile salary: $70,300

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $67,850

10th percentile salary: $39,850

90th percentile salary: $83,050

Nebraska

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $51,370

10th percentile salary: $28,800

90th percentile salary: $67,680

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $66,120

10th percentile salary: $52,140

90th percentile salary: $102,920

Nevada

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $65,960

10th percentile salary: $38,620

90th percentile salary: $97,120

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $95,360

10th percentile salary: $59,680

90th percentile salary: $126,450

New Hampshire

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $46,820

10th percentile salary: $26,060

90th percentile salary: $66,720

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $72,480

10th percentile salary: $47,560

90th percentile salary: $101,260

New Jersey

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $75,420

10th percentile salary: $37,460

90th percentile salary: $115,370

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $116,230

10th percentile salary: $82,620

90th percentile salary: $147,480

New Mexico

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $35,140

10th percentile salary: $21,770

90th percentile salary: $54,070

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $52,380

10th percentile salary: $42,490

90th percentile salary: $89,900

New York

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $73,480

10th percentile salary: $47,330

90th percentile salary: $85,400

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $98,220

10th percentile salary: $70,000

90th percentile salary: $136,770

North Carolina

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $33,760

10th percentile salary: $21,280

90th percentile salary: $55,910

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $67,490

10th percentile salary: $44,550

90th percentile salary: $94,390

North Dakota

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $44,110

10th percentile salary: $18,740

90th percentile salary: $60,590

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $66,330

10th percentile salary: $44,670

90th percentile salary: $97,230

Ohio

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $46,360

10th percentile salary: $22,580

90th percentile salary: $74,610

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $71,140

10th percentile salary: $42,130

90th percentile salary: $100,250

Oklahoma

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $41,920

10th percentile salary: $21,180

90th percentile salary: $69,440

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $68,550

10th percentile salary: $43,350

90th percentile salary: $102,640

Oregon

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $66,880

10th percentile salary: $35,170

90th percentile salary: $90,760

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $88,650

10th percentile salary: $48,460

90th percentile salary: $123,860

Pennsylvania

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $56,240

10th percentile salary: $29,030

90th percentile salary: $79,970

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $75,380

10th percentile salary: $56,540

90th percentile salary: $98,670

Rhode Island

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $58,450

10th percentile salary: $37,380

90th percentile salary: $69,580

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $73,370

10th percentile salary: $55,790

90th percentile salary: $90,660

South Carolina

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $33,610

10th percentile salary: $21,810

90th percentile salary: $50,000

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $53,430

10th percentile salary: $34,780

90th percentile salary: $78,140

South Dakota

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $43,870

10th percentile salary: $28,630

90th percentile salary: $63,810

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $74,570

10th percentile salary: $47,590

90th percentile salary: $95,330

Tennessee

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $38,460

10th percentile salary: $23,310

90th percentile salary: $60,730

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $54,750

10th percentile salary: $30,380

90th percentile salary: $79,450

Texas

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $52,420

10th percentile salary: $30,400

90th percentile salary: $79,640

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $77,430

10th percentile salary: $38,050

90th percentile salary: $123,440

Utah

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $32,420

10th percentile salary: $18,260

90th percentile salary: $57,850

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $72,190

10th percentile salary: $35,420

90th percentile salary: $103,430

Vermont

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $38,540

10th percentile salary: $20,810

90th percentile salary: $58,900

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $52,070

10th percentile salary: $41,190

90th percentile salary: $84,360

Virginia

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $50,160

10th percentile salary: $30,570

90th percentile salary: $74,100

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $81,520

10th percentile salary: $57,220

90th percentile salary: $120,320

Washington

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $73,380

10th percentile salary: $28,100

90th percentile salary: $102,220

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $96,690

10th percentile salary: $68,090

90th percentile salary: $130,960

West Virginia

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $33,450

10th percentile salary: $22,970

90th percentile salary: $49,770

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $42,320

10th percentile salary: $26,910

90th percentile salary: $74,830

Wisconsin

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $36,580

10th percentile salary: $22,310

90th percentile salary: $70,270

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $75,180

10th percentile salary: $46,270

90th percentile salary: $101,420

Wyoming

Firefighters

Median annual salary: $43,430

10th percentile salary: $28,670

90th percentile salary: $64,330

First-Line Supervisors of Fire Fighting and Prevention Workers

Median annual salary: $69,220

10th percentile salary: $52,150

90th percentile salary: $95,550