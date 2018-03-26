Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

How to figure out which dating app is the best one for you


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dating apps can be overwhelming. Here are the most popular ones, plus what they do and the type of person they work best for.

  • Dating apps can be overwhelming, since there are so many different options.
  • Apps like Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, and Match all fill different dating needs, and work differently.
  • Below are the most popular dating apps in the US, as well as what each one does and who should use it.

When Match.com debuted in 1995, it was pretty much the only option out there for digital daters.

Now, it can seem like a new online-dating service comes out every day. And if you really wanted to, you could spend hours trying out each one in order to figure out which suits your purposes best.

But that's kind of inefficient.

We asked app analytics firm Apptopia for data on the most popular dating apps (in terms of unique active users in February 2018 in the US) and did research of our own to figure out what makes each one special.

Apptopia also provided some demographic data for each app so you know who you'll find there. Across the top 15 dating apps, 40% of users are between ages 19 and 34. But some apps skew older or younger.

Below, you'll find a list of the top 15 dating apps, what exactly they do, and who will get the most out of them.

Note: All the apps are free to use, with the option to upgrade for additional services.

