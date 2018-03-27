Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

How to figure out which dating app is the least annoying, the most convenient, and the best to help you find love


Strategy How to figure out which dating app is the least annoying, the most convenient, and the best to help you find love

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dating apps can be overwhelming. Here are the most popular ones, plus what they do and the type of person they work best for.

Image
  • Tinder or Bumble?
    Tinder or Bumble?   
  • Dating apps aren't all the same.
    Dating apps aren't all the same.   
Tinder or Bumble? play

Tinder or Bumble?

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

  • Dating apps can be overwhelming, since there are so many different options.
  • Apps like Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, and Match all fill different dating needs, and work differently.
  • Below are the most popular dating apps in the US, as well as what each one does and who should use it.

When Match.com debuted in 1995, it was pretty much the only option out there for digital daters.

Now, it can seem like a new online-dating service comes out every day. And if you really wanted to, you could spend hours trying out each one in order to figure out which suits your purposes best.

But that's kind of inefficient.

We asked app analytics firm Apptopia for data on the most popular dating apps (in terms of unique active users in February 2018 in the US) and did research of our own to figure out what makes each one special.

Apptopia also provided some demographic data for each app so you know who you'll find there. Across the top 15 dating apps, 40% of users are between ages 19 and 34. But some apps skew older or younger.

Below, you'll find a list of the top 15 dating apps, what exactly they do, and who will get the most out of them.

Note: All the apps are free to use, with the option to upgrade for additional services.

null play

null

(Jenny Cheng/Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 5 bad American habits that Ghanaians have adoptedbullet
2 Religion 4 jobs that do not hire Rastafarians in Africabullet
3 Strategy Flight attendants share 5 things you'd have to do to get...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The Future of Retail 2018
Strategy Here's where the future of retail is headed in 2018 (TGT, WMT, AMZN)
Nat Turner, right, and Zach Weinberg have been friends and business partners since 2004.
Strategy A 32-year-old CEO who sold a company for $2 billion explains what makes his 15-year partnership with his cofounder such a success
null
Strategy We ordered from McDonald's kiosks to see if they're better than real cashiers — and the winner is clear (MCD)
Sears CEO Eddie Lampert cast doubt on Kmart's viability in a rare interview.
Strategy 'I'm not sure Kmart on its own could ever be a great retailer': Sears CEO makes a stunning admission about Kmart's viability in rare interview (SHLD)