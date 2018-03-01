How to shop at Costco without a membership

news

Costco is known for its bulk products and the huge savings it offers, but it's a members-only store that costs at least $60 a year to join.

You don't need to have a membership to make use of some of Costco's services, like eye exams and the pharmacy.

Online shopping sites like Instacart and Google Express have also made it easier to grocery shop at Costco without a membership.



Warehouse clubs like Costco are known for their huge savings and the insane variety of items you can buy in bulk there.

To get access to all of the savings, you typically need to become a Costco member. The annual fee is $60 for Gold Star or Business memberships and $120 for each of the two Executive plans, which include extra benefits like 2% back on purchases and additional savings.

But there are ways to get around spending that extra $60 or $120 per year, like using a "Costco cash card," buying non-member items like alcohol, or eating at the food court.

Keep reading to find out more ways to shop at Costco without a membership:

Use Instacart.

Grocery delivery services like Instacart make it easy to shop at Costco without a membership. The first order through it is free, and each shipment is a flat $5.99 after that.

Shop through Google Express.

Google Express is very similar to Instacart, but it offers free delivery if you spend over $35. You don't need a Costco membership to use either grocery delivery service.

Go with a member.

Members are allowed to bring up to two non-member guests with them when they go to Costco. However, only members can make purchases, so you'll have to pay them back for whatever you buy on your trip.

Use a Costco Cash Card.

Costco Cash Cards can only be bought by members, but they can be used by anyone at any Costco store in the US. The cards go from $10 to $100, with a $25 minimum if you buy online.

You could also ask a member to buy you a $10 Cash Card in person and then complete the purchase with a debit card.

If you're buying something with your Cash Card online, you'll have to pay a 5% surcharge over the posted price.

Use a household or business membership.

If you live with a member or work at a company that has a membership, you'll be able to use their member cards to shop.

Shop at Costco.com.

You don't have to be a member to shop on Costco.com, but without a membership you'll be charged a 5% surcharge. Unless you spend thousands of dollars, the 5% surcharge ends up being less than the membership fee.

Buy alcohol.

In some states, alcohol sales can't be prohibited through a club or membership. Depending on the laws in your state, you can tell the Costco attendant that you're purchasing a non-member product and you will be allowed to shop there if you're buying alcohol.

Use the pharmacy.

Like alcohol, prescription drug sales can't be limited through a club or membership, so anyone can use the Costco pharmacy to fill prescriptions and buy over-the-counter medication, which could mean major savings.

Take advantage of health services.

Even though you need a membership to buy glasses and hearing aids at Costco, you can get flu shots and eye and ear exams without a membership.

Go to the food court.

The food court is open to members and non members — and it's crazy cheap. A large pizza is only $9.99, and the hot dog and soda combo is only $1.50.