'I am against tyranny in all forms': Bud Light hits back at the Masters' reported 'Dilly Dilly' ban (BUD)

news

The Masters' security staff reportedly have orders to remove people shouting Bud Light's viral tagline — "Dilly Dilly!" — from the Augusta National Golf Club.

Bud Light responded to the rumors by promising golf fans "Dilly Dilly" shirts.

Bud Light has struggled to remain relevant in recent years, but "Dilly Dilly"was a viral hit for the brand.

Bud Light has responded to a rumored "Dilly Dilly" ban at the 2018 Masters.

"Just been told security staff at Augusta National have been handed a sheet with a list of sayings that are prohibited," Bryce Ritchie, a reporter at The Bunkered golf magazine, tweeted on Monday.

"I'm told 'dilly dilly' is one of them," Ritchie continued. "Patrons who shout out these phrases will be 'removed' immediately."

And while Ritchie was unable to get his hands on the reported list of banned phrases, Bud Light didn't waste much time in responding to the rumored "Dilly Dilly" threat.

"Your kind hath received word that the guards of the Green Jacket plan to escort any patron who dare utter Dilly Dilly off yon premises," Bud Light tweeted on Tuesday.

"Except for myself, I am against tyranny in all forms," the tweet continued. "So, I have instructed my royal tailors to make 1,000 Dilly Dilly shirts that shall be delivered to Georgia in time for the festivities."

Bud Light's sales have slumped in recent years as customers increasingly gravitate towards wine and spirits, as well as craft beer.

However, the "Dilly Dilly" campaign has represented an impressive return to relevance for the brand, at least from a marketing viewpoint. The catchphrase went viral, thanks in part to its constant appearances during commercial breaks in NFL and college football games.

Now, however, organizers of the 2018 Masters seem to have had enough of "Dilly Dilly" — as well as fans' other outrageous behavior.

"The news comes as golf has continued to suffer from rowdy fans as the season has progressed, with a number of high-profile players having altercations with spectators," Ritchie reported in Bunkered.