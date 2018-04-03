If you shopped at these 10 stores in the last year, your data might have been stolen

news

At least 10 retailers were hacked and likely had information stolen from them since January 2017.

Many of these were caused by flaws in payment systems taken advantage of by hackers.

Data breaches are on the rise in both retailers and other businesses. According to Business Insider Intelligence, data breaches are a real danger for both brands and customers, and can affect customer's trust in brands.

According to a study by KPMG, 19% consumers would completely stop shopping at a retailer after a breach, and 33% would take a break from shopping there for a extended period.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Hudson's Bay, the parent company of Saks Fifth Ave, confirmed in April that a data breach compromised payment systems and therefore customers' credit and debit cards.

Estimates of the amount of affected customers have not yet been released, but could number in the millions. Online customers were not affected.

Lord & Taylor

Hudson's Bay also owns Lord & Taylor, whose stores were also affected by the breach.

Under Armour

Under Armour confirmed in March that data from its MyFitnessPal app was accessed by an "unauthorized party."

Payment information was not released, but the app is used to track weight loss and information pertaining to that likely leaked. More than 150 million people's information was likely compromised.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread confirmed on April 2 that it was notified of a data leak on its website.

Personal information, including names, addresses, and partial credit card numbers may have leaked, though the company says the investigation is ongoing.

The flaw in the website was fixed as of Monday, but up to 37 million people's information could have been leaked according to an estimate.

Forever 21

Forever 21 alerted its customers in November that some of their information may have been stolen.

A flaw in the store's cashier terminals may have inadvertently exposed data like credit card numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes to hackers. Customers who shopped in stores from March through October 2017 were vulnerable.

Sonic

Sonic told Business Insider in September that it detected "unusual security regarding credit cards being used at Sonic."

Credit cards from 5 million customers may have been stolen, as most of the chains more than 3,600 locations use the same payment systems.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods announced in August that it "recently received information regarding unauthorized access of payment card information."



A flaw in the point-of-sale system used by the chain's taprooms and table-service restaurants were affected, but not the store system itself, which uses a different stack of technology.

Kmart

Kmart confirmed in June that credit card information was stolen from shoppers who came into its stores.

The store did not confirm how or when the data was stolen.

Gamestop

Gamestop confirmed a data breach in April 2017. Customers who shopped online were vulnerable for a six-month period, from August 10, 2016 to February 9, 2017.

Names, addresses, and credit card information were all taken in a breach of the website's payments processor.

Arby's

Arby's confirmed in February 2017 a data breach may have affected 355,000 credit and debit cards used at its stores.

Malware affecting the chain's cashier systems between October 25, 2016 and January 19, 2017 allowed the unauthorized access.