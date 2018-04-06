Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

If you shopped at these 14 stores in the last year, your data might have been stolen


Strategy If you shopped at these 14 stores in the last year, your data might have been stolen

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Data breaches continue to be a threat to consumers. Many companies were hacked and likely had information stolen from them since January 2017.

null play

null

(Sonic)

  • At least 14 retailers were hacked and likely had information stolen from them since January 2017.
  • Many of these were caused by flaws in payment systems taken advantage of by hackers.

At least 14 separate security breaches occurred from January 2017 until now. Many of them were caused by flaws in payment systems, either online or in stores.

Data breaches are on the rise in both retailers and other businesses. According to Business Insider Intelligence, data breaches are a real danger for both brands and customers, and can affect customer's trust in brands.

According to a study by KPMG, 19% consumers would completely stop shopping at a retailer after a breach, and 33% would take a break from shopping there for a extended period.

Sears

Sears play

Sears

(Getty Images)

Sears alerted customers on April 4 of a "security incident" with an online support partner [24]7.ai that may have resulted in up to 100,000 people having their credit-card information stolen.

The incident affected shoppers who bought items online from September 27, 2017 to October 12, 2017



Kmart

Kmart play

Kmart

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

Kmart, which is owned by Sears Holdings, was also affected by the breach, the company reported on April 4.



Delta

Delta play

Delta

(John Amis / AP)

Delta used the same online support service as Sears and was also affected by the reported breach.

The airline said customer payment information may have been vulnerable but did not estimate how many of its customers were affected.



Best Buy

Best Buy play

Best Buy

(AP/Sue Ogrocki)

Best Buy was also affected by the breach of [24]7.ai, it told customers on April 5.

The retailer said only "a small fraction of our overall online customer population" was affected in the breach, which might have jeopardized payment information.



Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue play

Saks Fifth Avenue

(Darren Ornitz/Reuters)

Hudson's Bay, the parent company of Saks Fifth Ave, confirmed in April that a data breach compromised payment systems and therefore customers' credit and debit cards.

Estimates of the amount of affected customers have not yet been released, but could number in the millions. Online customers were not affected.



Lord & Taylor

Lord &amp; Taylor play

Lord & Taylor

(Mark Matousek/Business Insider)

Hudson's Bay also owns Lord & Taylor, and those stores were also affected by the breach.



Under Armour

Under Armour play

Under Armour

(Facebook/Under Armour)

Under Armour confirmed in March that data from its MyFitnessPal app was accessed by an "unauthorized party."

Payment information was not released, but the app is used to track weight loss and information pertaining to that likely leaked. More than 150 million people's information was likely compromised.



Panera Bread

Panera Bread play

Panera Bread

(Facebook/Panera Bread)

Panera Bread confirmed on April 2 that it was notified of a data leak on its website.

Personal information, including names, addresses, and partial credit card numbers may have leaked, though the company says the investigation is ongoing.

The flaw in the website was fixed as of Monday, but up to 37 million people's information could have been leaked according to an estimate.



Forever 21

A Forever 21 store in Chicago. play

A Forever 21 store in Chicago.

(Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

Forever 21 alerted its customers in November that some of their information may have been stolen.

A flaw in the store's cashier terminals may have inadvertently exposed data like credit card numbers, expiration dates, and internal verification codes to hackers. Customers who shopped in stores from March through October 2017 are vulnerable.



Sonic

Sonic play

Sonic

(Sonic)

Sonic told Business Insider in September that it detected "unusual security regarding credit cards being used at Sonic."

Credit cards from 5 million customers may have been stolen, as most of the chains more than 3,600 locations use the same payment system.



Whole Foods

Whole Foods play

Whole Foods

(Getty/Justin Sullivan)

Whole Foods announced in August that it "recently received information regarding unauthorized access of payment card information."

A flaw in the point-of-sale system used by the chain's taprooms and table-service restaurants was affected, but not the system the grocery store itself uses.



Kmart

Kmart play

Kmart

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

Kmart confirmed in June that credit card information was stolen from shoppers who came into its stores.

The store did not confirm how or when the data was stolen.



Gamestop

Gamestop play

Gamestop

(Chris Snyder/Business Insider)

Gamestop confirmed a data breach in April 2017. Customers who shopped online for a six-month period are vulnerable, from August 10, 2016 to February 9, 2017.

Names, addresses, and credit card information were all taken in a breach of the website's payments processor.



Arby's

Arby's play

Arby's

(Arby's)

Arby's confirmed in February 2017 a data breach may have affected 355,000 credit and debit cards used at its stores.

Malware in the chain's cashier systems between October 25, 2016 and January 19, 2017 allowed the unauthorized access.



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 4 African countries that are relocating their capital citiesbullet
2 Strategy The 32-year-old who sold his first company for $80 million...bullet
3 Strategy Nurses share the 12 funniest things they’ve heard patients saybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy At least 8 people have been hospitalized in an E. coli outbreak — and health officials suspect Panera could be the source
Nine West
Strategy Nine West files for bankruptcy
Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky's first date turned into a double date with her parents.
Strategy Inside the relationship of pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, who met through her hockey-legend dad and love watching 'Homeland'
Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards said she's "about making good trouble."
Strategy Planned Parenthood's Cecile Richards on stepping down this year, battling Congress, and why she's a 'troublemaker' who's never looking for a fight