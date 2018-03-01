Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

I'm British and can't stand American chocolate — and it's Hershey's fault


Strategy I'm British and can't stand American chocolate — and it's Hershey's fault

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Hershey banned imports of Cadbury's British-made chocolate into the US in 2015, and Americans have been deprived of higher-quality chocolate ever since.

Dairy Milk play

Dairy Milk

(Shutterstock/icosha)

  • The Hershey Company own the rights to manufacture Cadbury's chocolate in the US.
  • It banned imports of British-made Cadbury chocolate in 2015.
  • Americans are therefore deprived of good chocolate.

There's nothing that makes you feel more homesick as a Brit living in the US than when you're shopping for chocolate.

And it turns out that Hershey is to blame for this — because it's not only making bad chocolate, but also depriving us of access to better chocolate in the US.

In 1988, Hershey paid $300 million for the US operations of the British candymaker Cadbury, which included Mounds, Almond Joy, and York Peppermint Patties, as well as Cadbury products such as Dairy Milk and Carmello. At the time, Cadbury used this as a way to enter the US market, which was dominated by Mars and Hershey.

In 2015, Hershey took legal action to ban US imports of Cadbury products that had been manufactured in the UK. This also included non-Cadbury products such as British Kit Kat bars, Toffee Crisps, and Yorkie chocolate bars, which resembled other Hershey products.

The Cadbury Dairy Milk bar that you'll find in the US today tastes almost nothing like its British counterpart, and this comes down to the difference in ingredients.

According to The New York Times, the British version has a higher fat content as its main ingredient is milk. In an American-made Cadbury bar, the first ingredient is sugar.

Without the heavy milk content, you lose the creamy texture, which leaves you with the chalky, seemingly stale bar that you buy in the US. These bars are not only an insult to their British creator, but are misleading to Cadbury chocolate fans in the US, who see the familiar packaging and are full of hope, only to realize they've fallen into a massive trap.

Hershey did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degreebullet
2 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet
3 Strategy 14 changes to make in your 30s that will set you up for...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

All of the major fast-food chains have added salads to their menus, but who does it best?
Strategy We compared salads from McDonald's, Burger King, Chick-fil-A, and Wendy's — and the results were shocking (MCD, QSR)
Alberto M. Carvalho Superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools
Strategy The man chosen to lead the largest school system in America backed out less than 24 hours after accepting the job in a stunning announcement
There are ways to take advantage of Costco's deals without buying a membership yourself.
Strategy How to shop at Costco without a membership
Rihanna is the new creative director for Puma's women's business.
Strategy Millennials reveal their top 100 favorite brands