Income inequality is growing across the US — here's how bad it is in every state


Income inequality — the gap between the rich and the poor — is getting bigger in the US. But it's not the same in each state. See how your state stacks up.

(Paramount Pictures)

  • Income inequality measures the gap between the richest people and the rest of the population.
  • In the US, southern states and high-population states tend to have the worst levels of income inequality.
  • See where your state ranks compared to the rest below.


The gap between rich Americans and poor Americans has been a cause for concern in the United States for decades.

But although that gap has gotten significantly worse since the 1970s, income inequality is not the same across each state.

Careers data site Zippia used data from the US Census Bureau's American Community Survey to rank all 50 states by income inequality.

The states are ranked by their Gini coefficient, a commonly used metric that quantifies income inequality on a scale from one to 100. The lower the score, the more equal the income distribution — a score of 100 would mean that one person controls all the wealth in an economy.

As a country, the US fares pretty poorly when it comes to income inequality: according to the CIA Factbook, the US has the 40th highest level of inequality out of 150 countries — around the same level as Jamaica, Peru, and Cameroon.

Within the US, there are some clear trends: the states with the least inequality tended to be western states and states with low populations, while the most inequality occurred in high-population states and southern states.

The results line up with previous research that showed that people in the South have much lower odds of moving from the lowest income bracket to the highest, and that people in the West have the best chances of doing the same.

Analysis from political geographer Richard Morrill showed that areas like the South, where income inequality was more pronounced, also have high minority populations. Meanwhile, heavily homogenous areas with high Germanic and Scandinavian populations — like the West — tended to have the most income equality, he found.

Read on to see how your state stacks up against the rest:

50. Alaska

50. Alaska play

50. Alaska

(Flickr/Joseph)

Gini coefficient: 41.74



49. Utah

49. Utah play

49. Utah

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 42.61



48. Wyoming

48. Wyoming play

48. Wyoming

(Bill45/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 42.79



47. New Hampshire

24. New Hampshire play

24. New Hampshire

(Jo Ann Snover)

Gini coefficient: 43.44



46. Hawaii

46. Hawaii play

46. Hawaii

(Prayitno/flickr)

Gini coefficient: 43.69



45. Nebraska

45. Nebraska play

45. Nebraska

(Facebook/Lincoln Convention & Visitors Bureau)

Gini coefficient: 44.20



44. Iowa

44. Iowa play

44. Iowa

(SD Dirk/Flickr)

Gini coefficient: 44.22



T-42. Vermont

T-42. Vermont play

T-42. Vermont

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 44.35



T-42. Wisconsin

Milwaukee. play

Milwaukee.

(Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 44.35



41. South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota play

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

(Wikimedia Commons)

Gini coefficient: 44.38



40. Idaho

40. Idaho play

40. Idaho

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 44.57



39. Delaware

39. Delaware play

39. Delaware

(Nagel Photography/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 44.88



38. Minnesota

38. Minnesota play

38. Minnesota

(photo.ua/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 44.90



37. Indiana

37. Indiana play

37. Indiana

(KYPhua/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 44.94



36. Maryland

36. Maryland play

36. Maryland

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 45.13



35. Maine

35. Maine play

35. Maine

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 45.15



34. Nevada

34. Nevada play

34. Nevada

(iStock / photoquest7)

Gini coefficient: 45.22



33. Kansas

33. Kansas play

33. Kansas

(City of Topeka Government/Facebook)

Gini coefficient: 45.55



32. Washington

32. Washington play

32. Washington

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 45.60



31. North Dakota

31. North Dakota play

31. North Dakota

(North Dakota State University/Facebook)

Gini coefficient: 45.86



30. Montana

30. Montana play

30. Montana

(Lance Fisher/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 45.87



29. Colorado

29. Colorado play

29. Colorado

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 45.90



28. Oregon

28. Oregon play

28. Oregon

(pikappa51/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 46.12



27. West Virginia

Harper's Ferry, West Virginia. play

Harper's Ferry, West Virginia.

(Shutterstock/Jon Bilous)

Gini coefficient: 46.21



26. Missouri

26. Missouri play

26. Missouri

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 46.32



25. Ohio

25. Ohio play

25. Ohio

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 46.41



24. Michigan

24. Michigan play

24. Michigan

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Gini coefficient: 46.48



23. Oklahoma

23. Oklahoma play

23. Oklahoma

(Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 46.52



22. Virginia

22. Virginia play

22. Virginia

(Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 46.73



21. Pennsylvania

21. Pennsylvania play

21. Pennsylvania

(davidwilson1949/Flickr)

Gini coefficient: 46.80



20. Arizona

20. Arizona play

20. Arizona

(Wikimedia Commons)

Gini coefficient: 46.82



19. South Carolina

19. South Carolina play

19. South Carolina

(Shutterstock.com)

Gini coefficient: 46.90



18. Arkansas

18. Arkansas play

18. Arkansas

(Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 47.08



17. Rhode Island

17. Rhode Island play

17. Rhode Island

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 47.38



16. Kentucky

16. Kentucky play

16. Kentucky

(Getty/Michael Noble Jr.)

Gini coefficient: 47.41



15. North Carolina

15. North Carolina play

15. North Carolina

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 47.48



14. New Mexico

14. New Mexico play

14. New Mexico

(Turtix/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 47.54



13. Alabama

13. Alabama play

13. Alabama

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 47.69



12. New Jersey

A view of New Jersey from the Hudson River. play

A view of New Jersey from the Hudson River.

(Roman Babakin/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 47.82



11. Tennessee

11. Tennessee play

11. Tennessee

(Reuters)

Gini coefficient: 47.86



10. Illinois

10. Illinois play

10. Illinois

(Shuttestock)

Gini coefficient: 47.89



9. Mississippi

9. Mississippi play

9. Mississippi

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Gini coefficient: 47.99



8. Texas

8. Texas play

8. Texas

(John Moore/Getty Images)

Gini coefficient: 48.03



7. Georgia

7. Georgia play

7. Georgia

(ESB Professional/Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 48.16



6. Massachusetts

6. Massachusetts play

6. Massachusetts

(Getty Images)

Gini coefficient: 48.26



5. Florida

5. Florida play

5. Florida

(Shutterstock)

Gini coefficient: 48.52



4. California

4. California play

4. California

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Gini coefficient: 48.80



3. Louisiana

3. Louisiana play

3. Louisiana

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Gini coefficient: 49.03



2. Connecticut

2. Connecticut play

2. Connecticut

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Gini coefficient: 49.47



1. New York

1. New York play

1. New York

(Getty Images)

Gini coefficient: 51.02



