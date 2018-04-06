Inside the relationship of pro golfer Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky, who met through her hockey-legend dad and love watching 'Homeland'

news

Dustin Johnson wooed the entire Gretzky clan long before he took his future fiance Paulina Gretzky on their first date.

In 2009, the pro golfer met Paulina's mother Janet — the wife of legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky — at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament. Afterwards, the Gretzkys had Johnson over for dinner.

GOLF reported that Johnson and Gretzky had "undeniable chemistry" from the get-go, but the timing was off. Both were already in relationships with other people.

"We became good friends," Gretzky told GOLF. "Actually, my whole family became friends with Dustin — my brothers and parents saw him a lot more than I did."

Everything changed three years later, when Johnson and Gretzky met up again at the World Challenge. That's when they went on their first date. The rendezvous turned into a double date when Gretzky's parents tagged along.

"That's how it goes in our family," Wayne Gretzky told GOLF. "Janet and I go out to eat, and we somehow always wind up with seven or eight people at the table. Everyone is invited."

According to GOLF, the couple has been together ever since.

Johnson is currently ranked number one in the Official World Golf Ranking. He won the 2016 US Open and has won five World Golf Championships. Forbes estimated that he has a net worth of $27.6 million. He's currently competing in the 2018 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia.

Johnson also acquired a bit of a reputation as the "bad boy" of the golfing world. In 2014, GOLF reported that Johnson received a six-month PGA suspension after testing positive for cocaine. Since then, Johnson has credited Wayne Gretzky with mentoring him and helping him turn things around, according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, Paulina Gretzky has pursued a multi-faceted career as a singer and model, over the years.

... but his fiance hasn't always loved the sport. "I didn't appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps," Gretzky told Golf Digest. "My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I'm saying, 'Daddy, don't go play golf anymore.'"

Gretzky's parents love to golf. She's become more enamored with the sport since she began dating Johnson. She even took to Instagram to showcase what Golf Digest called a "surprisingly powerful swing."

Gretzky also told Golf Digest about meeting her future partner through her parents, adding that her mother talked her up upon meeting Johnson. "I'm sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met," she said.

Gretzky claimed to have looked like a "ragamuffin" during their first meeting, and added that Johnson was a "really cute guy" and an "endearing" "gentleman."

Gretzky became a fixture at Johnson's tournaments. She even caddied for the golfer at the 2016 Masters.

Seven months after they began dating, Johnson popped the question in August of 2013.

But the couple has said they've held off on setting a date, due to their whirlwind schedules. "It'll be our special day, and we just want it to be right and to fit," Gretzky told Golf Digest.

Johnson told the New York Post that the size of the wedding doesn't matter to him "That bill is going to Wayne," he said.

Fox News reported that Wayne Gretzky has taken to mentoring Johnson — and allegedly warned him to clean up his act and stop partying.

Johnson indicated to Sports Illustrated in a 2015 interview that he has taken his potential future father-in-law's advice to heart by establishing a simpler, more family-oriented routine. The couple reportedly always ate breakfast and dinner with Gretzky's parents, who lived close by as of 2015.

And then, to wind down, Johnson and Gretzky would catch an episode or two of "Homeland," "Sons of Anarchy," or "State of Affairs."

Today, Johnson and Gretzky have two sons. They welcomed Tatum Johnson to the world on January 19, 2015, and River Jones Johnson on June 12, 2017. For their second child, the couple took to Instagram for the golf-themed gender reveal. In the post, Johnson hit a golf ball that exploded into a cloud of blue powder, signifying they were expecting another son.

"Over these past four or five months I've really grown up," he told Sports Illustrated in 2015. "I am starting to become the person I want my kids to look up to."

