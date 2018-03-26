Jared Kushner's brother is breaking his political silence following Trump's election — here's everything we know about the millionaire entrepreneur who's dating model Karlie Kloss

news

Millionaire entrepreneur and investor Joshua Kushner and his model girlfriend, Karlie Kloss, voiced support for March For Our Lives this weekend.

Kushner is the cofounder of the $2.7 billion healthcare startup Oscar Health.

The entrepreneur has said he doesn't have any connections to the Trump administration, despite reportedly talking to his brother Jared Kushner, President Trump's aide and son-in-law, every day.

The millionaire younger brother of White House advisor Jared Kushner is breaking his political silence following the election of President Donald Trump.

Millionaire entrepreneur Joshua Kushner — the younger brother of Ivanka Trump's husband and White House advisor Jared Kushner — and his girlfriend, model Karlie Kloss, posted photos from the pro-gun-control March For Our Lives this weekend.

Kushner and Kloss have remained quiet on politics recently, including their relationship with the Trump family, even though Kushner's brother is working in the White House. And, while the duo has dated for more than five years, they rarely speak publicly about their relationship.

Here's a look at Joshua Kushner's history, in light of the well-connected couple's rare political gesture:

Joshua Kushner rose to prominence as an entrepreneur and venture capitalist in his twenties.

In 2010, at age 25, Kushner founded venture capital firm Thrive Capital. Two years later, he raised $40 million for the firm from investors including Princeton University and Peter Thiel, a venture capitalist known for his investments in tech companies such as Facebook and his support of Trump in the 2016 election.

Thrive was an early investor in Instagram as well as in startups including Warby Parker, Kickstarter, and ClassPass.

Kushner co-founded Oscar Health in 2012.

#emo#8J+kkw==###emo#8J+kkw==## A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Dec 16, 2015 at 6:50pm PST

The health insurance startup, which works to use tech to provide a more consumer-friendly health insurance option, is now worth $2.7 billion.

Karlie Kloss, meanwhile, has been working as a model since her teen years.

Kloss skyrocketed to prominence in 2007, when she was just 15 years old. By 2010, she was a big enough name to appear on "Gossip Girl" as herself. (Ironically, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also appeared on the show in 2010, though it was in a different episode.)

The model has made headlines due to her close friendship with Taylor Swift. In 2015, Kloss started Kode With Klossy, a charity to encourage girls to get involved in coding and tech.

Kloss and Kushner have been dating since 2012.

A post shared by Kevin Systrom (@kevin) on Apr 20, 2013 at 5:21pm PDT

Kushner was first spotted on Kloss' arm at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty, Us Weekly reported.

Recently, Kushner has kept a low profile in comparison to his brother Jared.

Kushner told Forbes in April 2017 that he and Jared speak every day. He and Ivanka are apparently so close that he refers to her as his sister.

In 2014, the brothers founded real-estate crowdfunding startup Cadre together, along with the company's current CEO, Ryan Williams. Jared was criticized for neglecting to disclose his stake in Cadre in government financial-disclosure forms in 2017.

Despite the brothers' close relationship, Kloss and Kushner have attempted to avoid talking about Trump or politics.

A post shared by David Geffen (@davidgeffen) on Sep 11, 2016 at 5:12pm PDT

In September 2016, Kloss attended the US Open with Jared and Ivanka Trump. Princess Beatrice and Wendi Murdoch were also in attendance.

However, for the most part, Kloss and Kushner have avoided mentioning Ivanka and Jared on social media. In fact, Kloss rarely features her boyfriend on Instagram.

Neither Kloss nor Kushner voted for Trump.

A Kushner representative told Esquire in 2016 that "Josh is a lifelong Democrat and will not be voting for Donald Trump in November."

Kloss Instagrammed a photo of herself filling out an absentee ballot, with the pro-Hillary Clinton hashtag "#ImWithHer."

Kushner attended the Women's March in Washington, DC, the weekend of Trump's inauguration.

Kushner told other marchers he was there to observe, The Washingtonian reported.

Kushner also posted a photograph of himself and his brother in the White House the same weekend.

A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Jan 22, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

The couple seems to have avoided making any waves politically in the first year of Trump's presidency.

"It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values," Kushner told Forbes in an April 2017 cover story.

"But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country," Kushner continued. "It's important to be open minded and learn from differing opinions."

After Trump's election, Kushner told companies he did not have personal ties with the Trump administration.

According to Forbes, Kushner held one-on-one meetings with nearly 100 employees at Thrive and two startups he was incubating after the election.

"Josh went around to me and presumably every company and said, 'I have no personal ties to this administration. I'm not responsible for their actions and won't be able to get you special favors,' " Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield told Forbes. "'Just consider me the same person who invested in your company — there is no connection, either good or bad.'"

With Oscar Health relying on the Obamacare model to successfully operate, Kushner was thrust into an ethical quagmire with the election.

Oscar Women's Conference A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Trump has vowed to kill the Affordable Care Act, putting Oscar in a precarious situation.

Oscar has responded by offering healthcare plans alongside the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, its first collaboration with a hospital. And, when Trump slashed Obamacare advertising funding, Oscar ratcheted up its own advertising campaign in New York City.

So far, Kushner's proximity to the White House hasn't backfired when it comes to investments.

\\\\\\ A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

"There is a lot of discussion in the Valley about political tests on both who you'll take money from and who you'll work with," venture capitalist Marc Andreessen told Forbes. "Having said that, I haven't yet seen an instance of anyone hesitating to take money from Josh because of the affiliation with his brother."

Now, Kloss' and Kushner's political quiet period seems to be coming to an end.

In January, Kloss posted a photo from the 2018 Women's March, with the Audre Lorde quote "Women are Powerful and Dangerous."

Both Kloss and Kushner voiced support for March For Our Lives, a gun-reform movement, on social media.

#marchforourlives A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Mar 25, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Kushner also reportedly donated $50,000 to the March for Our Lives organization, which has called for Trump to support stricter gun-control regulation.

#iwillmarch A post shared by Joshua Kushner (@joshuakushner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

Source: Axios

Still, don't expect Kloss or Kushner to speak out against Trump publicly.

Kloss refused to comment on her relationship — or Kushner's relationship — with the White House when she was interviewed by The New York Times in March.

"My relationship has nothing to do with this interview," Kloss said, as quoted in an article on her work with teenage girls and coding.