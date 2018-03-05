JD.com's efforts to fend off Alibaba led to losses in Q4 (JD, BABA)

news

JD.com reported its Q4 2017 results, with net revenue growing 38.7% year-over-year (YoY) to 110 billion yuan ($16.9 billion) for the quarter, while GMV grew to 403.4 billion yuan ($63.6 billion), a 33% YoY increase.

The revenue growth, while impressive, marked a deceleration from 39% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2017. Growth in revenue also failed to outpace mounting expenses in fulfillment, marketing, and most notably, in retail investments designed to head off Alibaba — the company posted a net loss for Q4 of 909 million yuan ($140 million).

The company’s domestic and international growth efforts came at a heavy price:

In an effort to counter rival Alibaba as it forces physical retailers to give up partnerships with its competitors, JD.com and Tencent, JD.com’s largest shareholder, embarked on a spending spree throughout 2017. Through investments ranging from hundreds of millions of dollars to billions, the pair secured exclusive partnerships with shopping malls, convenience stores, cinemas, hotels, and other commercial businesses across China. Fulfillment costs are swelling in China and overseas. To power international expansion and maintain its domestic leadership in China, JD.com invested dearly in fulfillment, including procurement, warehousing, and delivery. Fulfillment costs rose to 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in Q4, a 45.7% YoY increase. JD.com ended the year operating 486 warehouses, a 90% YoY increase from 256 warehouses in 2016. To maintain momentum in 2018, JD Logistics, JD.com’s logistics arm, which was made into its own business in April 2017, raised $2.5 billion from multiple investors in a funding round announced two weeks ago.

To power international expansion and maintain its domestic leadership in China, JD.com invested dearly in fulfillment, including procurement, warehousing, and delivery. Fulfillment costs rose to 8 billion yuan ($1.2 billion) in Q4, a 45.7% YoY increase. JD.com ended the year operating 486 warehouses, a 90% YoY increase from 256 warehouses in 2016. To maintain momentum in 2018, JD Logistics, JD.com’s logistics arm, which was made into its own business in April 2017, raised $2.5 billion from multiple investors in a funding round announced two weeks ago. Marketing costs to compete on Singles' Day are rising. JD.com’s marketing expenses grew to 4.7 billion yuan ($0.7 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 35% YoY. A major factor behind those rising costs was marketing for Singles' Day 2017, which paid off in the form of $19.1 billion in transaction volume for JD.com, more than 50% higher than a year earlier. The leading beneficiary of Singles' Day is Alibaba, which generated $25.3 billion in revenue on that day.

International growth plans are key to JD.com's success in 2018. Outside of China, JD.com’s war against Alibaba is fiercest in Southeast Asia. The region is critical because it will see its internet economy grow to $200 billion by 2025, according to Google estimates cited by TechCrunch. In 2017, JD.com’s investments in Southeast Asia expanded beyond its beachhead in Indonesia, for example, through large investments in e-commerce companies in Thailand and Vietnam. A key factor behind JD.com’s overall success in 2018 will be whether the firm can grow its volume in Southeast Asia against mounting competitive pressure form Alibaba and others.