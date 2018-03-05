JD.com's efforts to fend off Alibaba led to losses in Q4 (JD, BABA)

JD.com reported its Q4 2017 results, with net revenue growing 38.7% year-over-year (YoY) to 110 billion yuan ($16.9 billion) for the quarter, while GMV grew to 403.4 billion yuan ($63.6 billion), a 33% YoY increase.
This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "E-Commerce Briefing" subscribers hours before appearing on Business Insider. To be the first to know, please click here.
JD.com reported its Q4 2017 results, with net revenue growing 38.7% year-over-year (YoY) to 110 billion yuan ($16.9 billion) for the quarter, while GMV grew to 403.4 billion yuan ($63.6 billion), a 33% YoY increase.
The revenue growth, while impressive, marked a deceleration from 39% YoY revenue growth in Q3 2017. Growth in revenue also failed to outpace mounting expenses in fulfillment, marketing, and most notably, in retail investments designed to head off Alibaba — the company posted a net loss for Q4 of 909 million yuan ($140 million).
The company’s domestic and international growth efforts came at a heavy price:
International growth plans are key to JD.com's success in 2018. Outside of China, JD.com’s war against Alibaba is fiercest in Southeast Asia. The region is critical because it will see its internet economy grow to $200 billion by 2025, according to Google estimates cited by TechCrunch. In 2017, JD.com’s investments in Southeast Asia expanded beyond its beachhead in Indonesia, for example, through large investments in e-commerce companies in Thailand and Vietnam. A key factor behind JD.com’s overall success in 2018 will be whether the firm can grow its volume in Southeast Asia against mounting competitive pressure form Alibaba and others.