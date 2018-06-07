Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Kate's Spade's father reveals his last conversation with his daughter the night before her death


Strategy Kate's Spade's father reveals his last conversation with his daughter the night before her death

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Kate Spade's father, Frank Brosnahan, said he spoke to his daughter by phone the night before she was found dead in an apparent suicide. "The last I talked with her... she was happy planning a trip to California to look at colleges," Brosnahan told the Kansas City Star.

Kate spade play

Kate spade

(Matthew Peyton/Getty Images)

  • Kate Spade's father, Frank Brosnahan, said he spoke to his daughter by phone the night before she was found dead in an apparent suicide.
  • "The last I talked with her... she was happy planning a trip to California to look at colleges," Brosnahan told the Kansas City Star.
  • Kate Spade's husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said in a statement on Wednesday that his wife had "suffered from depression and anxiety for many years."


Kate Spade's father says he spoke to his late daughter the night before she was found dead in her New York City apartment in what authorities believe was a suicide.

Frank Brosnahan told the Kansas City Star that he and Spade spoke by phone on Monday evening about a trip she was planning to visit colleges in California.

"Well, I don't know what happened," he told the Star. "The last I talked with her, the night before last, she was happy planning a trip to California to look at colleges. She doted on her daughter."

On Tuesday morning, a housekeeper found Spade unconscious in her home at 850 Park Avenue.

Spade is believed to have hanged herself with a red scarf tied to her bedroom doorknob, according to The New York Times, which said she left behind a note.

Kate Spade's husband and business partner, Andy Spade, said in a statement on Wednesday that his wife had "suffered from depression and anxiety for many years."

"She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives," Spade said in a statement to The New York Times. "We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock."

Brosnahan told the Star that Spade would be "delighted" if she knew her death inspired a national discussion that might help people struggling with mental illness.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress, as well as best practices for professionals and resources to aid in prevention and crisis situations.

Remembering Kate Spade:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 'This is not your fault': Kate Spade reportedly addressed a...bullet
2 Strategy 5 business opportunities in Africa that will make you a...bullet
3 Strategy 8 differences between successful and unsuccessful people...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Politics Ghana's 7 biggest CEO departures of 2018
Kate Spade handbags were a departure from other designers at the time.
Strategy The Kate Spade brand became a household name because it did something other brands didn't
Ibinabo Fiberesima lends voice to World Environment Day cause
Nigerian actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima preaches against the use of plastic bottles on World Environment Day
Here are 5 ways your salary could be going down the drain
Strategy Here are 5 ways your salary could be going down the drain