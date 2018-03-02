Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Kohl's could be the unlikely key to Whole Foods reaching 52 million new customers — and it's 'vastly negative' news for Kroger (KSS)


Strategy Kohl's could be the unlikely key to Whole Foods reaching 52 million new customers — and it's 'vastly negative' news for Kroger (KSS)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A partnership with Kohl's would expose Whole Foods to millions of new customers and turn it into a bigger threat to companies like Kroger and Walmart.

Whole Foods could reach tens of millions of new customers through a partnership with Kohl's. play

Whole Foods could reach tens of millions of new customers through a partnership with Kohl's.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)

  • Kohl's is adding Aldi to as many as 10 of its locations as the department-store chain looks to drive more traffic to its big-box stores.
  • If Whole Foods struck a similar deal with Kohl's, it would expose the grocer to tens of millions of new customers and make it a bigger threat to companies like Kroger and Walmart, according to Barclays analysts.
  • Kohl's has about 1,100 stores and it has already cleared out space in as many as 300 of them for other retail partners.

Kohl's is adding the discount grocer Aldi to as many as 10 of its store this year in a pilot test, the company said Thursday.

If Whole Foods struck a similar deal with Kohl's involving its lower-cost chain of stores, 365 by Whole Foods Market, it could expose the grocery chain to tens of millions of new customers, turning it into an unstoppable threat.

"A Whole Foods/Kohl's relationship would introduce new customers to the Whole Foods concept and could meaningfully increase the number of households shopping at Whole Foods, which we currently estimate at 8 million — well below Kroger at 60 million and Walmart at 100 million," Barclays analysts wrote in a research note published Friday.

"Meanwhile, it would be vastly negative for the grocers — not only would Whole Foods be accelerating its unit growth but a partnership of this type would also be a clear signal it's looking to broaden its base of shoppers," the analysts added.

Amazon-owned Whole Foods and Kohl's haven't said whether they are pursuing this kind of partnership, but the move would make sense for both companies.

Kohl's is already partnering with Amazon in another way. The retailer recently started selling its devices in stores and offering free returns for Amazon products at several locations.

But the department-store chain wants to give even more floor space to other retailers — particularly food and convenience stores — to give customers more reasons to shop at its stores. The company has cleared out space in about 300 of its 1,100 stores for these partnerships.

null play

null

(John Raoux / AP Images)

A partnership with Whole Foods like the one announced with Aldi would achieve this goal.

Meanwhile, Whole Foods is trying to appeal to a broader array of customers through lower prices and potentially a wider array of consumer packaged goods like Coca-Cola.

Moving into Kohl's stores would give Whole Foods immediate access to the bargain-hunting customers that Kohl's attracts. It would also give Whole Foods a lower-cost way to expand its 365 chain, since it would be moving into existing buildings rather than paying for new construction.

It's also important to note that Kohl's offers some valuable real estate. Nine out of 10 Kohl's stores are in suburban strip malls and other areas away from enclosed shopping malls, which have seen falling traffic in recent years.

If Aldi instead strikes a deal for a broader rollout across Kohl's, then it will pose a huge threat to traditional grocers.

"A fierce, hard discounter trying to broaden its appeal to a wider audience is yet another sign that the food and staples retailing landscape continues to evolve rapidly," Barclays analysts wrote. "In our view, many conventional food retailers are not keeping up with the pace of change nor are innovating rapidly enough."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 14 changes to make in your 30s that will set you up for...bullet
2 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's...bullet
3 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

McDonald's and Taco Bell's value menus are helping the chains dominate fast food.
Strategy McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Burger King are reaping the benefits of the death of the American middle class (MCD, YUM, QSR)
Consumer shopping at House of Hoops during the Foot Locker 34th Street Grand Opening on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 in New York.
Strategy Foot Locker is closing 110 stores as the retail apocalypse rages on (FL)
Peter Diamandis is best known for his work in space.
Strategy One of tech's most prolific entrepreneurs reveals how he and Elon Musk are trying to eliminate illiteracy, and why he thinks human placentas may hold a key toward 'an indefinite human life span'
The Trumps' behavior is puzzling.
Strategy Melania Trump has been spotted avoiding holding the president's hand multiple times — here's what it might say about their relationship