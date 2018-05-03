Kroger ground beef is recalled after a customer finds hard plastic in their meat

news

The recall was initiated after a customer found blue pieces of plastic in ground beef produced by JBS USA.



A meat producer has recalled more than 35,000 pounds of ground beef after a customer found pieces of blue plastic in one of its products.

The recall by North Carolina-based JBS USA affects several Kroger-branded ground beef products, as well as Kroger's private-label brand, Private Selection, and "All Natural Laura's Lean Beef," the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Thursday.

The items were produced on March 22 and shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Virginia.

FSIS said consumers' should throw away the affected products.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers," the agency said. "Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of the products.

Here's a list of the types of ground beef impacted by the recall.